FULL LIST: Local candidates of Navotas City for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — Comelec has released the official list of candidates for local posts in Navotas City's two districts.

Navotas City, declared a city in 2007, has a population of 247,543, according to the 2020 Census.

Here are the candidates vying for posts in its two districts:

Mayor - Navotas City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. TIANGCO, JOHN REY (NVTEÑO)

Vice-Mayor - Navotas City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. SANCHEZ, KAP TITO (NVTEÑO)

Member, House of Representatives - Navotas City - Lone District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. IBAÑEZ, COACH TONY (IND)

2. TIANGCO, TOBY (NVTEÑO)

Councilor - Navotas City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ILEDAN, DENNIS (IND)

2. MAÑO, TAROK (NVTEÑO)

3. MONROY, DOC REY (NVTEÑO)

4. NAZAL, ANNA (NVTEÑO

5. SANCHEZ, MYLENE (NVTEÑO)

6. SANTIAGO, LANCE (NVTEÑO)

7. VICENCIO, RV (NVTEÑO)

Councilor - Navotas City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. CARLOS, RICHARD (PDPLBN)

2. GERONIMO, CLINT (NVTEÑO)

3. GINO-GINO, ABU (NVTEÑO)

4. IBONG, LIDA (IND)

5. LUPISAN, LIZ (NVTEÑO)

6. NAVAL, MIGI (NVTEÑO)

7. SANTOS, CJ (NVTEÑO)

8. VICENCIO, ROCHELLE (NVTEÑO)

*This is subject to correction.