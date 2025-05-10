FULL LIST: Local candidates of Marikina City for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has announced the official list of candidates for local posts in Marikina City's two districts.

According to Comelec, Marikina City has 315,980 registered voters in 2025.

The candidates contesting positions in the city's two districts are as follows:

Mayor - Marikina City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. QUIMBO, STELLA (LAKAS)

2. TEODORO, MAAN (NUP)

Vice-Mayor - Marikina City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ANDRES, DOC MARION (NUP)

2. DE GUZMAN, DEL (LAKAS)

3. RETES, ANNIE (IND)

Member, House of Representatives - Marikina City - First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. PIMENTEL, KOKO (NP)

2. TEODORO, MARCY (NUP)

Councilor - Marikina City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ACUÑA, KAMBAL ROMMEL (LAKAS)

2. AFRICA, CARL (LAKAS)

3. ALEJAGA, JAHN (IND)

4. AQUINO, ROSIE (IND)

5. BANZON, JOJO (NUP)

6. BERNARDINO, ADAMS (NUP)

7. CASIMIRO, CLOYD (NUP)

8. DE GUZMAN, KATE (NUP)

9. DELA CRUZ, BENEDICTO (IND)

10. FERRER, MEDICK (LAKAS)

11. FERRIOL, SAM (IND)

12. FORTUNO, BRUCE (LAKAS)

13. GOLANGCO, HAZEL (NUP)

14. ILAGAN, TOPE (IND)

15. MASCARIÑA, IMEE (IND)

16. PIOQUINTO, GINNY BOLOK (NUP)

17. REYES, CES (LAKAS)

18. SABINIANO, VJ TAMBULI (LAKAS)

19. SARMIENTO, ROSET-TARANGKA(IND)

20. SICAT, ATTY. PAT (NUP)

21. SO, JASPER (LAKAS)

Member, House of Representatives - Marikina City - Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ARCE, MA-MAU (IND)

2. ENAGE, JAY (IND)

3. FAVIS, DONN (NUP)

4. QUIMBO, MIRO (LAKAS)

Councilor - Marikina City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ACUÑA, KAMBAL RONNIE (LAKAS)

2. ANCHETA, KAP. ZIF (LAKAS)

3. CALANOGA, COP (LAKAS)

4. DAYAO, MARIFE (NUP)

5. DE GUZMAN, MIGZ (LAKAS)

6. EDULLAN, YURI (LAKAS)

7. FELICIANO, JAREN (NUP)

8. GILLERA, ED (IND)

9. HAVERIA, RAM (IND)

10. JISON, JIMSEN (IND)

11. MADRIGAL, BENY (IND)

12. MADRIGAL, MARVIS (IND)

13. MAGTUBO, BONG (LAKAS)

14. MAKIRAMDAM, LETLET (NUP)

15. MIRA, RENE (MKBYN)

16. MOJICA, BURGER MICHAEL (NUP)

17. NUÑEZ, ANGEL (NUP)

18. ORDOÑEZ, KUYA JEP (IND)

19. PUNZALAN, LARRY (NUP)

20. RETES, JENILYN (IND)

21. REYES, BOGS RUBEN (NUP)

22. ROMERO, SUSAN (IND)

23. ROSALES, DINDO (IND)

24. SANDIEGO, JOSEPHINE (IND)

25. SERENATA, PATRICIA (IND)

26. SHAHIN MOGHADDAM, NICO (IND)

27. TEOPE, KAP. RIZA (LAKAS)

28. TEVES, GREG (IND)

29. TOLENTINO, COACH ELVIS (NUP)

30. VALENTIN, INDIGO (LAKAS)

31. VILLANUEVA, GEORGE (IND)

32. VITANGCOL, CRIS (IND)

*This is subject to correction.