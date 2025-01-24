Malabon grants 100% tax exemption to small businesses

MANILA, Philippines — To assist small business owners in Malabon, the city government has granted a 100 percent tax exemption for sari-sari or convenience stores and eateries for 2025.

Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said the city council approved Ordinance No. 01-2025 to give tax relief to small business owners.

The ordinance covers all sari-sari stores and eateries in Malabon, except for those engaged in other forms of businesses.

Among these are retail stores, which also operate as car repair shops or eateries that also function as entertainment venues.

For business owners who have settled their permit renewal for 2025, the tax exemption will take effect in 2026.

Sandoval clarified that the discount is only for the tax as business owners still need to pay regulatory fees and other charges.