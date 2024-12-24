Cruise ship with Chinese tourists docks in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A cruise ship carrying Chinese tourists docked at the port of Manila, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) reported yesterday.

Blue Dream Melody, which is on a 33-day Asian tour, stopped at the Manila South Harbor on Dec. 22.

The vessel, which came from Brunei and Puerto Princesa in Palawan before sailing to Manila, carried 291 crewmembers and 544 passengers mostly Chinese.

The cruise passengers rode 13 buses that brought them to Manila’s tourist destinations such as Intramuros and Rizal Park.

While in the historic “walled city,” the tourists visited the Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church and Fort Santiago.

The cruise ship sailed toward Naha in Okinawa, Japan on Monday, the PPA said.