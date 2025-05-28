5 dead, 5 hurt in Davao Oriental road mishap

All of the five fatalities in the road accident in Caraga, Davao Oriental all died instantly from serious injuries.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Five construction workers were killed while five others were seriously injured in a road accident in Barangay Pichon in Caraga, Davao Oriental on Wednesday morning, May 28.

The fatalities were at the cargo deck of a dump truck that plunged into a roadside cliff in Barangay Pichon after its driver reportedly lost control of the wheel due to a sudden mechanical trouble.

The truck was on its way to a construction site when it figured in the accident, according to local officials.

Local executives had confirmed that five of at least 10 men together in the dump truck died instantly from injuries sustained in the accident.

In an initial statement, the Caraga Municipal Police Station said five others who were injured in the accident were immediately transported by emergency responders to a hospital for treatment.