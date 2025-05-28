^

Iloilo City records first mpox case, monitors 4 other suspected

Dominique Nicole Flores - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2025 | 6:10pm
A health worker takes a sample at the Mpox treatment centre of the Nyiragongo general referral hospital, north of the town of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 16, 2024. Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said in a video message that the country "has recorded 15,664 potential cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year", with all 26 provinces affected. The United Nations (UN) health agency was concerned by the rise in cases and fatalities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the spread to Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.
MANILA, Philippines — Iloilo City has recorded its first mpox case, the City Health Office confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday, May 28. 

Mary Ann Diaz, head of the Iloilo City Health Office, reported that only one case had been laboratory-confirmed as of Tuesday, May 27. The city’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit is monitoring four other suspected cases.

These individuals have been isolated and given medical care to prevent further transmission and worsening of symptoms. All patients were reportedly in stable condition.

Mpox is a viral disease that spreads through close physical and sexual contact with an infected person, animal or contaminated object. 

Infected individuals are likely to experience fever, headache, sore throat, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and skin rashes. 

City health officials, in coordination with partner institutions, are conducting contact tracing and case finding. Suspected and probable cases will undergo specimen collection and laboratory testing at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

While one case has been confirmed, Diaz said there is “no evidence of widespread community transmission.” The individual infected with mpox had no recent travel history.

“Since we now have one confirmed case, it is important to observe proper hygiene, wash hands frequently with soap, and use alcohol-based sanitizers,” Diaz said. 

Frequent handwashing and the use of alcohol-based sanitizers are strongly recommended. Residents are also advised to avoid contact with animals, especially sick or diseased ones, in areas where mpox has been detected.

For those caring for an infected individual, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is recommended if physical contact cannot be avoided.

“Avoid crowded places to minimize skin-to-skin contact. If symptoms appear, we strongly recommend seeking early medical consultation and self-isolating to prevent the spread of infection,” she added.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier described mpox in the country as “very manageable,” noting that cases are not epidemiologically linked and can be quickly contained through prompt identification, treatment and isolation.

In April, mpox cases were reported in Davao City, where one patient, who was immunocompromised, died from complications. The death, however, was not directly caused by mpox.

More recently, Zamboanga Sibugay reported its first mpox case, involving a child.

