^

Nation

Father and son tagged in murder of cop arrested

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 7:59pm
Father and son tagged in murder of cop arrested
A police forensic expert examines the body of Master Sgt. Geoffrey Demorito Angub, shot dead in Barangay Kalawag 2 in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat before dawn Tuesday.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Pursuing police teams cornered on Tuesday afternoon, May 27, in a town more than a hundred kilometers away the two suspects in the murder in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat of a policeman before dawn the same day.

Local executives, among them members of the South Cotabato Provincial Peace and Order Council, confirmed to reporters on Wednesday morning, May 28, the arrest in  Barangay Sulit in Polomolok town in the province of Vincent Dalanon, Jr., who had shot dead Police Master Sgt. Geoffrey Demorito Angub in Barangay Kalawag 2 in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat before dawn Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the suspect and his father, also involved in the atrocity, are now both detained, awaiting prosecution for their criminal offense.

Witnesses had told officials of the Isulan Municipal Police Station that the 25-year-old Dalanon killed Angub with a pistol while he was walking along an unlit stretch of a street in Barangay Kalawag 2.

Dalanon perpetrated the atrocity in the presence of his father, Vincent Sr., according to witnesses.

The 45-year-old Angub belonged to the Bagumbayan Municipal Police Station in the hinterland Bagumbayan town, which is not too distant from Barangay Kalawag 2 in Isulan, where his family resides.

Barangay officials and investigators from the Isulan municipal police force had earlier said that the Dalanons, also residing in Barangay Kalawag 2 and whose family owns a small construction outfit, immediately escaped towards South Cotabato using a getaway vehicle after the deadly incident.

Ardiente said he is thankful to the confidential informants who helped the director of the Sultan Kudarat provincial police, Col. Bernard Lao, and officials of different PRO-12 units in South Cotabato locate both suspects in Barangay Sulit, a secluded area in Polomolok.

MURDER

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC clearance sought for Duterte&rsquo;s oath as Davao mayor

ICC clearance sought for Duterte’s oath as Davao mayor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
As former president Rodrigo Duterte remains detained in an International Criminal Court prison in the Netherlands, the Department...
Nation
fbtw
NAIA car crash driver pleads innocence

NAIA car crash driver pleads innocence

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in the fatal crash at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport pleaded...
Nation
fbtw
Strong earthquake jolts Metro Manila, Quezon

Strong earthquake jolts Metro Manila, Quezon

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
Several government offices conducted an emergency evacuation yesterday after a magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Metro Manila...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ asks DFA how Roque acquired two passports

DOJ asks DFA how Roque acquired two passports

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
The Department of Justice intends to ask the Department of Foreign Affairs how former presidential spokesman Harry...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Quezon, shaking felt in Metro Manila
play

Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Quezon, shaking felt in Metro Manila

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Phivolcs initially reported a magnitude of 5.1 but later downgraded it.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P30 million fake products seized in Pasay

P30 million fake products seized in Pasay

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has confiscated counterfeit products valued at P30 million during a raid in Pa...
Nation
fbtw
Entry to Kanlaon extended danger zone banned anew

Entry to Kanlaon extended danger zone banned anew

By Gilbert Bayoran | 21 hours ago
Authorities have lifted the window hours for farmers and residents to enter the six-kilometer extended danger zone of...
Nation
fbtw
Samar fuel supply ensured amid bridge rehabilitation

Samar fuel supply ensured amid bridge rehabilitation

By Brix Lelis | 21 hours ago
The Department of Energy has assured the public of continued fuel supply in Samar amid the rehabilitation of the San...
Nation
fbtw
P10 million aid sought to stop sugarcane infestations

P10 million aid sought to stop sugarcane infestations

By Gilbert Bayoran | 21 hours ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration has sought a P10-million assistance from the Department of Agriculture to stop the...
Nation
fbtw
Contaminated water blamed for diarrhea spike in Apayao

Contaminated water blamed for diarrhea spike in Apayao

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The Provincial Government has blamed a spike in diarrhea cases in Apayao province on water contamination, prompting intensified...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with