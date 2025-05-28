LIST: Alternative routes during EDSA rehabilitation

Light traffic is seen on EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City in a photo taken last week ahead of the road rehabilitation work in June.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday, May 28, released a list of alternative routes for motorists affected by the government’s massive EDSA rehabilitation efforts set for June 2025, which will last until 2027.

Below is the list of alternative routes recommended by the MMDA:

Northbound:

Macapagal Avenue: If vehicles are coming from Macapagal Avenue, they are advised to use the NAIA Expressway headed to Terminal 3, Andrews Avenue, Sales Road and Magallanes. Vehicles then must pass through the Terminal 3 Exit headed to Nicholes to East Service Road, onto the C-5 Road. From C-5 road, vehicles can either take Kalayaan Avenue to Shaw Boulevard, or Lanuza to Julia Vargas Avenue.



Roxas Boulevard: Drivers coming from Roxas are advised to go to Macapagal Avenue and take the same alternative aforementioned route. They will traverse through C-5 either going to Kalayaan-Shaw or Lanuza-Julia Vargas. Drivers coming from Roxas could also pass through Arnaiz and Buendia before exiting back to EDSA.



C-2 Road/ Quirino: Drivers coming from C-2 or Quirino who need to get to the Shaw area could use Pedro Gil. From Shawm they could also get to Ortigas Avenue.



Kalayaan: Vehicles Coming from EDSA can use Kalayaan Avenue to get to Shaw and Julia Vargas. Northbound vehicles in Kalayaan Avenue could also use the C-5 road to get to Lanuza, Julia Vargas and Ortigas Avenue.



Pioneer Road: From Edsa, vehicles could take a right at Pioneer Street and head to Shaw Boulevard, exiting either through Kalentong - EDSA, San Miguel Avenue and Julia Vargas Ave.

Southbound: