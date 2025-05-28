^

LIST: Alternative routes during EDSA rehabilitation

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 2:28pm
Light traffic is seen on EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City in a photo taken last week ahead of the road rehabilitation work in June.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday, May 28, released a list of alternative routes for motorists affected by the government’s massive EDSA rehabilitation efforts set for June 2025, which will last until 2027.

Below is the list of alternative routes recommended by the MMDA:

Northbound: 

  • Macapagal Avenue: If vehicles are coming from Macapagal Avenue, they are advised to use the NAIA Expressway headed to Terminal 3, Andrews Avenue, Sales Road and Magallanes. Vehicles then must pass through the Terminal 3 Exit headed to Nicholes to East Service Road, onto the C-5 Road. From C-5 road, vehicles can either take Kalayaan Avenue to Shaw Boulevard, or Lanuza to Julia Vargas Avenue. 
     
  • Roxas Boulevard: Drivers coming from Roxas are advised to go to Macapagal Avenue and take the same alternative aforementioned route. They will traverse through C-5 either going to Kalayaan-Shaw or Lanuza-Julia Vargas. Drivers coming from Roxas could also pass through Arnaiz and Buendia before exiting back to EDSA. 
     
  • C-2 Road/ Quirino: Drivers coming from C-2 or Quirino who need to get to the Shaw area could use Pedro Gil. From Shawm they could also get to Ortigas Avenue. 
     
  • Kalayaan: Vehicles Coming from EDSA can use Kalayaan Avenue to get to Shaw and Julia Vargas. Northbound vehicles in Kalayaan Avenue could also use the C-5 road to get to Lanuza, Julia Vargas and Ortigas Avenue.  
     
  • Pioneer Road: From Edsa, vehicles could take a right at Pioneer Street and head to Shaw Boulevard, exiting either through Kalentong - EDSA, San Miguel Avenue and Julia Vargas Ave.  

Southbound: 

  • Skyway Stage 3: Vehicles headed south can utilize the Skyway Stage 3 when headed to: Quezon Avenue (entry/exit), E. Rodriguez (entry/exit), Plaza Azul (entry/exit), Buendia (entry/exit), Magallanes, NAIA Expressway (Andrews Avenue), NAIA Expressway (Terminal 3), NAIA Expressway (Tramo), NAIA Expressway (Terminal 1/ Terminal 2), NAIA Expressway (Coastal Road/CAVITEX), NAIA Expressway (Entertainment City/ New Seaside Drive), NAIA Expressway (Macapagal Boulevard)
     
  • Roosevelt Avenue: Southbound vehicles coming from Roosevelt Avenue could take the Quezon Avenue - Skyway Stage 3 if they are headed to the aforementioned roads. 
     
  • West Avenue: Vehicles from are similarly advised to take Quezon Avenue - Skyway Stage 3 if they are headed to the roads mentioned above. 
     
  • Congressional Avenue/ C-5: Motorists coming from Congressional Ave. or C-5 are advised to make a U-turn at the QC Academy U-turn slot headed to Congressional Avenue if they are headed to Aurora Boulevard, Col. Bonny Serrano, Ortigas Avenue, Shaw Boulevard, Kalayaan Avenue and SLEX/Magallanes. From the C-5 road, they could take the East Service Road going to the NAIA Expressway roads. 
     
  • Kamuning Road: Vehicles coming from Kamuning can take the E. Rodriguez (entry/exit) Skyway Stage 3 if they are headed to  Plaza Azul (entry/exit), Buendia (entry/exit), Magallanes, NAIA Expressway roads. 
     
  • Aurora Boulevard: Those coming from EDSA, they can take a right at Aurora and use C-2 Road or Quirino Avenue. They may also use the South Super Highway. If they are coming from EDSA and take a left, they could use the C-5 Road to reach Col. Bonny Serrano, Ortigas Avenue, Shaw Boulevard, Kalayaan Avenue, SLEX/Magallenes, NAIA Expressway roads. 
     
  • Ortigas Avenue: From EDSA, motorists who turn right at Ortigas can go to Shaw Boulevard via Wilson Street. From Shaw, they could use Pedro Gil and C-2/ Quirino Ave. Otherwise, they could turn left at Ortigas and use the C-5 Road to get to Shaw, Kalayaan or SLEX/ Magallanes. From C-5, vehicles could use the East Service Road to Sales to the NAIA Expressway roads. 
     
  • Shaw Boulevard: Motorists coming from EDSA could turn right on Shaw and use Pedro Gil and C-2/ Quirino Ave. If they turn left, they could use the C-5 Road to Kalayaan Avenue and SLEX/Magallenes. Like in the Ortigas route, drivers could take the East Service Road to Sales to the NAIA Expressway roads. 
     
  • JP Rizal: Motorists could take a right at JP Rizal from EDSA and head to Buendia Avenue to Roxas Boulevard (if they are coming from Makati Avenue). They may also reach the NAIA Expressway roads from J.P. Rizal. Coming from EDSA, they could also turn left at J.P. Rizal and traverse Kalayaan Avenue to C-5 Road, then C-5 to SLEX/ Magallanes. As with the previous routes, they could use the East Service Road to get to NAIA roads. 
     
  • Ayala Avenue: Southbound motorists coming from Ayala Avenue could use the South SuperHighway  or the Arnaiz Avenue to Roxas Boulevard route 
     
  • South Super Highway: From EDSA, motorists could turn right at the South Super Highway to reach Arnaiz Avenue, Buendia Avenue or C-2 Road/ Quirino Avenue: all headed to Roxas Boulevard. In contrast, they could take a left going to SLEX/ Magallanes to reach the NAIA Expressway roads. 
     
  • Tramo: From EDSA, motorists could take a left at Tramo flyover to get to the NAIA Expressway roads. 
     
  • Taft Avenue: Motorists from EDSA could take a right at Taft Avenue if they are going to Roxas Boulevard via Arnaiz, Buendia, C-2/ Quirino.

