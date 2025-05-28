Moro regional lawmakers want Lagdameo retained as SAP

COTABATO CITY— A bloc in the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament has urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to retain his Mindanao-based special assistant, whom they consider Malacañang’s most effective link for delivering services tied to its peace efforts with southern Moro communities.

Senior information officers in the Bangsamoro Parliament told reporters on Wednesday, May 28, that regional lawmaker and lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo had, through a privilege speech delivered on Monday, May 26, urged Marcos not to replace Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr. This came amid reports that Lagdameo had complied with Marcos’ directive for all Cabinet members to tender their courtesy resignations as part of an ongoing government revamp.

Lagdameo was appointed Special Assistant to the President (SAP) in 2022 and has since supported the peace and community development efforts of both the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front, according to Sinarimbo.

In a text message, Sinarimbo confirmed to reporters that he and officials from the Cotabato City chapter of his political party, Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo, which claims over 600,000 documented members and supporters across the Bangsamoro region, are united in urging Marcos to maintain his link with Moro sectors through Lagdameo.

“SAP Lagdameo has strong connectivity with us in the Bangsamoro region. He has a good understanding of the deep intricacies and ramifications of the national government’s peace process for the Moro communities. We want him there in the Office of the President as its direct link to our communities,” Sinarimbo told reporters.

The Islamic theologian Abdulkarim Misuari, a senior representative of the MNLF to the 80-member Bangsamoro parliament, said Lagdameo has also been helping them sustain the gains of their Sept. 2, 1996, peace compact with the national government.

The parliament member Abdulkarim is the son of Nur Misuari, the founder of the MNLF. The front is helping leaders of the MILF manage some of the agencies under the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, most known by its acronym, BARMM, which was established in 2019.

He said his father, who had served as regional governor of the now defunct ARMM, is also wishing for Lagdameo's retention as a SAP.

The BARMM replaced in 2019 the then 27-year less empowered Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao based on two compacts between the government and the MILF, the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and, subsequently, the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro, which are products of 22 years of peace talks.

“He (Lagdameo) has been our steady and strong partner in sustaining the gains of the peace process between the government and the Moro National Liberation Front. Officials of the Moro National Liberation in the Bangsamoro parliament and the members of its central committee want the President to keep him as his special assistant," Abdulkarim said.