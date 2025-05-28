^

Nation

Lawmaker asks Marcos to retain Lagdameo for Mindanao peace efforts

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 7:49pm
Lawmaker asks Marcos to retain Lagdameo for Mindanao peace efforts
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A bloc in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament had urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to retain his Mindanao-based special assistant who is, for them, Malacañang’s best conduit for services related to its peace overtures with southern Moro communities.

Senior Information officers in the Bangsamoro parliament told reporters on Wednesday, May 28, that a regional lawmaker, the lawyer Naguib  Sinarimbo, had asked President Marcos, via a privilege speech last Monday, May 26, not to replace the Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr., who had reportedly complied with his directive for all members of his cabinet to resign as a prelude to a revamp that had already started.

Lagdameo was appointed special assistant to the president (SAP) in 2022 and has since been supporting the peace and community development efforts of the Moro Islamic Liberation and the Moro National Liberation Front, according to Sinarimbo.

Sinarimbo had confirmed to reporters on Thursday via text message that he and officials of the Cotabato City chapter of his political party, the Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo, which has more than 600,000 documented members and supporters across the Bangsamoro region, are together in their bid for President Marcos to sustain his linkages with the Moro sectors via Lagdameo.

“SAP Lagdameo has strong connectivity with us in the Bangsamoro region. He has a good understanding of the deep intricacies and ramifications of the national government’s peace process for the Moro communities. We want him there in the Office of the President as its direct link to our communities,” Sinarimbo told reporters.

The Islamic theologian Abdulkarim Misuari, a senior representative of the MNLF to the 80-member Bangsamoro parliament, said Lagdameo has also been helping them sustain the gains of their Sept. 2, 1996 peace compact with the national government.

The parliament member Misuari is a son of Nur Misuari, who is founder of the MNLF. The front is helping leaders of the MILF manage some of the agencies under the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, most known by its acronym, BARMM, which was established in 2019.

He said his father, who had served as regional governor of the now defunct ARMM, is also wishing for Lagdameo's retention as a SAP.

The BARMM replaced in 2019 the then 27-year less empowered Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao based on two compacts between the government and the MILF, the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and, subsequently, the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro, which are products of 22 years of peace talks.

“He (Lagdameo) has been our steady and strong partner in sustaining the gains of the peace process between the government and the Moro National Liberation Front. Officials of the Moro National Liberation in the Bangsamoro parliament and the members of its central committee want the President to keep him as his special assistant," Misuari said. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC clearance sought for Duterte&rsquo;s oath as Davao mayor

ICC clearance sought for Duterte’s oath as Davao mayor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
As former president Rodrigo Duterte remains detained in an International Criminal Court prison in the Netherlands, the Department...
Nation
fbtw
NAIA car crash driver pleads innocence

NAIA car crash driver pleads innocence

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in the fatal crash at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport pleaded...
Nation
fbtw
Strong earthquake jolts Metro Manila, Quezon

Strong earthquake jolts Metro Manila, Quezon

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
Several government offices conducted an emergency evacuation yesterday after a magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Metro Manila...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ asks DFA how Roque acquired two passports

DOJ asks DFA how Roque acquired two passports

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
The Department of Justice intends to ask the Department of Foreign Affairs how former presidential spokesman Harry...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Quezon, shaking felt in Metro Manila
play

Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Quezon, shaking felt in Metro Manila

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Phivolcs initially reported a magnitude of 5.1 but later downgraded it.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Iloilo City records first mpox case, monitors 4 other suspected

Iloilo City records first mpox case, monitors 4 other suspected

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Iloilo City has recorded its first mpox case, the City Health Office confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday, May 2...
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Alternative routes during EDSA rehabilitation

LIST: Alternative routes during EDSA rehabilitation

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Wednesday, May 28, released a list of alternative routes for motorists affected...
Nation
fbtw
NBI: Man charged with terrorism over Comelec bomb threat

NBI: Man charged with terrorism over Comelec bomb threat

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
A man accused of posting threats online to kill government officials and bomb the offices of the Commission on Elections (Comelec)...
Nation
fbtw
P1 billion shabu seized in Pampanga

P1 billion shabu seized in Pampanga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P1.05 billion was seized in a raid in Angeles, Pampanga on Monday afternoon, according...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with