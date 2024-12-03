^

Nation

Casino junket scam sub-leader nabbed in Baguio City

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 7:40pm
Casino junket scam sub-leader nabbed in Baguio City
Map of Benguet showing the location of Baguio City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — A sub-leader of the casino junket scam syndicate that reportedly scammed at least P4 billion “investments” from 10,000 victims in the highland Cordillera alone finally fell after supposed months of surveillance by authorities.

Identified only as "Master," 41, the sub-leader of the "Team Z" casino junket group was arrested by Baguio City police intelligence operatives in Barangay Kabayanihan on November 28. He was apprehended under an arrest warrant for syndicated estafa issued by the Baguio Regional Trial Court.

"Master," later identified as Mark Stephen Alzona and ranked third on the CIDG-Cordillera's most-wanted list, was among 18 other leaders of the casino junket group previously indicted for syndicated estafa at Regional Trial Court Branch 60. He faces charges alongside brothers Hector and Hubert Pantollana, Virgino Martin Casupanan, Hazen Humilde, Jerrt Cuapingco, Hein Humilde and several others.

No bail was recommended for “Master’s” temporary freedom. 

Earlier that day, when "Master" was apprehended, Hector, who fled the country last year, was deported back to the Philippines after being caught by Interpol in Bali, Indonesia, while en route to Hong Kong.

Hector, along with other ring-leaders of the casino junket group, is facing over a dozen arrest warrants for syndicated estafa in Baguio City alone, while hundreds more victims across the National Capital Region are preparing to file formal charges.

A group of complainants from Metro Manila, Cavite and Laguna has organized and created its own self-help “Task Force Against Pantollana, etc.” to pursue criminal cases taking cue from the Baguio and CAR victims’ example of formally suing the scam ring leaders.

In August last year, at least 300 “Team Z” victims flooded the National Bureau of Investigation-Cordillera prompting the indictment of Pantollana and the casino junket scam ring leaders,

However, only Pantollana and Alzona had been caught.

BAGUIO CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New naval base eyed in Misamis Oriental

New naval base eyed in Misamis Oriental

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 1 day ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has reiterated the government’s thrust of boosting the country’s defense...
Nation
fbtw
Quiboloy no longer hopes for Camp Crame transfer

Quiboloy no longer hopes for Camp Crame transfer

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
The camp of alleged child abuser Apollo Quiboloy will no longer insist on his transfer from the Pasig City jail to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw

Woman fakes pregnancy after using EDSA busway

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
A woman was arrested for faking her pregnancy to avoid being fined for using the exclusive EDSA bus lane yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Erice appeals Comelec disqualification from 2025 polls

Erice appeals Comelec disqualification from 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Former Caloocan City representative Edgar Erice yesterday asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to reconsider its decision...
Nation
fbtw
Kawit typhoon victims get aid

Kawit typhoon victims get aid

11 hours ago
Residents of a barangay in Kawit, Cavite who were devastated by recent typhoons received P3 million worth of relief goods...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTFRB sees 40 percent modernized PUVs in Metro by 2027

LTFRB sees 40 percent modernized PUVs in Metro by 2027

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) yesterday expressed hope that at least 40 percent of modernized...
Nation
fbtw
SC resets oral arguments on PhilHealth fund transfer

SC resets oral arguments on PhilHealth fund transfer

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has rescheduled to Feb. 4, 2025 the oral arguments on the consolidated petitions challenging the constitutionality...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Bonifacio Day protesters charged

PNP: Bonifacio Day protesters charged

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has filed criminal charges against a militant group leader and a protester for allegedly attacking...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA moves to address holiday traffic

MMDA moves to address holiday traffic

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is ramping up efforts to manage the growing volume of vehicles along...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with