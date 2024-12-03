Casino junket scam sub-leader nabbed in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY — A sub-leader of the casino junket scam syndicate that reportedly scammed at least P4 billion “investments” from 10,000 victims in the highland Cordillera alone finally fell after supposed months of surveillance by authorities.

Identified only as "Master," 41, the sub-leader of the "Team Z" casino junket group was arrested by Baguio City police intelligence operatives in Barangay Kabayanihan on November 28. He was apprehended under an arrest warrant for syndicated estafa issued by the Baguio Regional Trial Court.

"Master," later identified as Mark Stephen Alzona and ranked third on the CIDG-Cordillera's most-wanted list, was among 18 other leaders of the casino junket group previously indicted for syndicated estafa at Regional Trial Court Branch 60. He faces charges alongside brothers Hector and Hubert Pantollana, Virgino Martin Casupanan, Hazen Humilde, Jerrt Cuapingco, Hein Humilde and several others.

No bail was recommended for “Master’s” temporary freedom.

Earlier that day, when "Master" was apprehended, Hector, who fled the country last year, was deported back to the Philippines after being caught by Interpol in Bali, Indonesia, while en route to Hong Kong.

Hector, along with other ring-leaders of the casino junket group, is facing over a dozen arrest warrants for syndicated estafa in Baguio City alone, while hundreds more victims across the National Capital Region are preparing to file formal charges.

A group of complainants from Metro Manila, Cavite and Laguna has organized and created its own self-help “Task Force Against Pantollana, etc.” to pursue criminal cases taking cue from the Baguio and CAR victims’ example of formally suing the scam ring leaders.

In August last year, at least 300 “Team Z” victims flooded the National Bureau of Investigation-Cordillera prompting the indictment of Pantollana and the casino junket scam ring leaders,

However, only Pantollana and Alzona had been caught.