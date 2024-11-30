^

Nation

Military collects 46 more unlicensed guns in Cotabato City

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 3:50pm
Military collects 46 more unlicensed guns in Cotabato City
The firearms surrendered by residents of 10 barangays in Cotabato City are now under the joint custody of the Navy's 5th Marine Battalion and the Army's 6th Infantry Division.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Officials of the Philippine Marines and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division collected 46 more unlicensed firearms from residents of 10 barangays in Cotabato City on Friday, November 29.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and acting Western Mindanao Command chief, told reporters on Saturday, November 30, that the firearms were surrendered by owners through the joint intercession of officials of the 5th Marine Battalion, the 1st Marine Brigade, the Cotabato City Police Office and local executives.

The cache, consisting assault rifles and machine pistols, .38 caliber revolvers, .45 caliber pistols, 40 millimeter grenade and B40 rocket launchers, fragmentation grenades and bolt-action Barrett sniper rifles, were turned in by owners in support of the 6th ID’s Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program complementing the disarmament agenda of the Mindanao peace process.

Nafarrete said he is thankful to Lt. Col. Mark Baky, commanding officer of the 5th Marine Battalion and his immediate superior, Brig. Gen Romulo Quemado II of the 1st Marine Brigade and units under Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region that has jurisdiction over the Cotabato City, for cooperating in securing the surrender of the firearms via backchannel community dialogues.

The firearms were turned over by owners to Baky, Quemado, city police officials and representatives of 6th ID’s 6th Civil Military Operations Battalion during a symbolic rite on Friday at the People’s Palace, which is the operations center of the Cotabato City local government.

The 5th Marine Battalion had earlier taken custody of more than 30 unlicensed firearms, yielded in recent weeks by residents of Cotabato City, in compliance with 6th ID’s SALW Management Program.

Units of 6th ID in Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao Del Sur, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces had, since 2022, collected 2,146 assault rifles, M60 machineguns, B40 rocket and M79 grenade launchers, 60 and 81 millimeter mortars and handguns, destroyed in the presence of local executives and representatives of media outfits in Central Mindanao.

ARMED OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Toddler dies in Baguio vehicular mishap

Toddler dies in Baguio vehicular mishap

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
A one-year-old boy died while seven others were injured when their vehicle rolled over in this city on Thursday afternoo...
Nation
fbtw
6th Infantry Division collects 16 more undocumented combat weapons

6th Infantry Division collects 16 more undocumented combat weapons

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Residents of interior barangays in Aleosan town in Cotabato province surrendered 16 firearms, rocket and grenade launchers...
Nation
fbtw

Chinese gets 2 life term for POGO prostitution

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
A Pasay City court has convicted a Chinese national for running a prostitution den of Filipino women catering to foreign workers of Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs.
Nation
fbtw
DBM urged to secure funding for Sulu

DBM urged to secure funding for Sulu

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
House Deputy Minority Leader and Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman has asked the Department of Budget and Management to secure the...
Nation
fbtw
One-year-old boy dies in Baguio road mishap

One-year-old boy dies in Baguio road mishap

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A one-year-old boy died from severe head injuries, while seven others were injured when the AUV (Asian Utility Vehicle) they...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sugar price drop alarms sugarcane planters

Sugar price drop alarms sugarcane planters

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
A large drop in the prices of sugar, or by an average of P100 per 50-kilo bag this week, has prompted sugarcane planters to...
Nation
fbtw

Go provides aid to displaced Cavite workers

17 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has provided assistance to displaced workers in Bacoor, Cavite.
Nation
fbtw
PDEA-BARMM agents shut drug den, arrest 4 operators in Maguindanao del Norte

PDEA-BARMM agents shut drug den, arrest 4 operators in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A woman operating a drug den in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte and her three accomplices were clamped down by agents...
Nation
fbtw
Quiboloy&rsquo;s first night in Pasig jail &lsquo;normal&rsquo; &ndash; BJMP

Quiboloy’s first night in Pasig jail ‘normal’ – BJMP

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Alleged child sex offender Apollo Quiboloy’s first night at the Pasig City Jail passed without any untoward incident,...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec chief inhibits from Erice poll case

Comelec chief inhibits from Erice poll case

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia has inhibited from the cases filed with the Comelec against former Caloocan...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with