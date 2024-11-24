P30 million shabu seized in Sulu, Marawi, Bohol stings

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Separate sting operations in Sulu, Lanao del Sur and Bohol provinces on Friday led to the arrest of a teacher and seven other suspected drug traders and the seizure of more than P30 million worth of shabu.

In Marawi City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Fatima Oranggaga and four others during a sting in Barangay Rapasun.

Gil Castro, PDEA director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Oranggaga, a teacher, and her accomplices that include a minor sold P3.4 million worth of shabu to police agents.

Castro also said that a joint police and PDEA operation in Jolo, Sulu led to the arrest of two suspected drug traders and the seizure of P20.4 million worth of shabu.

The suspects, identified as alias Tating and alias Talib, sold three kilos of the illegal drug to operatives in Barangay Tulay.

In Tagbilaran City, a joint sting operation by the Bohol provincial drug enforcement unit and city police led to the seizure of 1,040 grams of shabu, valued at P7.072 million, and the arrest of suspected drug trader Francis Abellanosa in Barangay Mansasa.

Abellanosa, who is detained at the Tagbilaran city police station pending the filing of drug-related charges, has been identified as a high value target, according to police reports.