Citing conflict with BCDA, Marcos vetoes Baguio charter revisions

Composite photo shows President Bongbong Marcos as seen in April 2025 and Camp John Hay in Baguio City in an undated photo.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed proposed amendments to the Revised Charter of Baguio City, citing legal inconsistencies and potential risks to the authority of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Malacañang announced Monday, April 15.

Under Republic Act No. 7227, the BCDA is tasked with converting former U.S. military bases into productive civilian uses, such as economic zones or tourism estates.

Camp John Hay, a former American military base in Baguio City, falls under BCDA jurisdiction and has long been jointly managed with the city government.

“I am constrained to veto the bill as it is inconsistent with law and jurisprudence and it may endanger or prejudice the authority previously granted to the BCDA,” Marcos said in his veto message, as quoted by Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

What the bill proposes. The vetoed measure, House Bill 7406, sought to amend three key sections of the city charter.

The first and most notable proposal is a repeal of Section 55, which allows the BCDA—not the Baguio Townsite Reservation—jurisdiction over 6,254,105 square meters of Camp John Hay.

Section 23 of the charter, meanwhile, provides for a Sangguniang Panlungsod secretary who is also a career official. This entails granting them a rank and salary equal to that of a department of office.

Section 52 of bill, meamwhile, proposes to exclude Camp John Hay Management Corporation from the city’s Special Land Use Committee.

“It shall protect the interest of the City and its long-time occupants, especially in the review of (i) all ancestral land claims but such review shall not include the delineation processes facilitated by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) pursuant to Republic Act No. 8371, otherwise known as ‘The Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act of 1997’,” Section 52 reads.

Local criticisms. Local officials in Baguio City expressed disappointment over the veto, arguing that the amendments were intended to address flaws in the current charter.

“I expected the veto because the president is pro-BCDA,” Baguio Councilor Jose Molintas said.