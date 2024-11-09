Cops seize P3.5-M worth shabu in General Santos operation

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Non-uniformed policemen seized P3.5 million worth of shabu from two dealers entrapped in Barangay Dadiangas West in General Santos City before dawn Saturday, November 9.

Brig. Gen. James Gulmatico, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters via Viber at noontime Saturday that the duo, a 46-year-old man and his 19-year female accomplice, shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Gulmatico requested reporters not to reveal the names of the suspects, in the meantime, while efforts to locate their cohorts in their large-scale drug trafficking activities in General Santos City are still underway.

The two shabu peddlers were immediately detained after selling to plainclothes personnel of different PRO-12 units P3.5 million worth of shabu in a tradeoff in Purok Silway Fatima in Barangay Dadiangas West.

Gulmatico said the duo are now locked in a detention facility of the General Santos City Police Office, awaiting prosecution.

The entrapment operation that led to their arrest and confiscation from them of P3.5 million worth of shabu was laid with the help of officials of Barangay Dadiangas West, according to officials of the General Santos City Police Office.