6 suspects nabbed for P15.8 million drugs

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized illegal drugs valued at P15.84 million from six suspects in Quezon City in the past two days.

Col. Melecio Buslig Jr., Quezon City Police District director, said 1.77 kilos of shabu and 750 grams of the party drug Ecstasy worth P13.16 million were confiscated in Barangay UP Campus yesterday.

Police said the illegal drugs were allegedly found in the possession of Terrence Concepcion, 43, and Mohammad Villar Dana, 36.

The suspects were placed under arrest after they accepted bundles of marked money.

On Tuesday, four people were arrested after they yielded marijuana and Ecstasy tablets in Barangay Kaunlaran.

Police who posed as buyers met with the suspects identified as Arlene Ann Goco, 36; Lia Lauren Llige, 42; Daryl Sarona, 26, and Jerome Palacios, 49, along Aurora Boulevard for a drug transaction.

The deal involved P50,000 worth of marijuana, which the suspects allegedly handed over to police.

Recovered from them were 400 Ecstasy tablets, 60 grams of marijuana, one liter of kush oil and 20 liquid marijuana vapes, police said.