Flooded Batangas Provincial Hospital halts admissions

Floods entered the Batangas Provincial Hospital in in the town of Lemery, Batangas due to severe tropical storm "Kristine."

MANILA, Philippines — The Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery, Batangas temporarily halted the admission of new patients on Thursday, October 24, as severe tropical storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami) swept across Luzon.

The storm triggered flood waters entering the hospital's ward and emergency room.

“Everyone is reminded that the hospital is currently under "No Admission" and will not be accepting patients for the time being,” an advisory from the Batangas Public Information Office reads.

“The Provincial Government of Batangas is coordinating with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Lemery for an immediate response and to provide necessary assistance.,” it added.

In the latest weather bulletin of state weather bureau Pagasa, Tropical Wind Signal No. 2 has been raised over Batangas with winds ranging from 62 to 88 kilometers per hour.

Areas under Signal No. 2 are cautioned against moder risk to life and property during a weather event. — with reports from John Marwin Elao