^

Nation

PDEA-BARMM seizes P13.6-M worth of shabu from cop, cohorts

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 2:47pm
PDEA-BARMM seizes P13.6-M worth of shabu from cop, cohorts
A plainclothes anti-narcotics agent documents the cash he and his companions used in the entrapment operation that resulted in the confiscation of P13.6 million worth of shabu and arrest of four peddlers, one of them a policeman, in Jolo, Sulu on Thursday night, September 12, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P13.6 million worth of shabu from a police sergeant and his three accomplices, entrapped in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, Sulu on Thursday night.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Friday that the suspects, Police Sergeant Radjah Ismula, Andam Alidjam, Rashi Jallaw and their female cohort, Midarmi Alidjam, are now detained.

Ismula, a member of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and his three accomplices were immediately arrested by non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of different police units in Sulu after selling to them P13.6 million worth of shabu late Thursday in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo.

Castro said the successful entrapment of the four shabu traffickers was laid with the support of Sulu Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr., and the director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn.

Tanggawohn said he has ordered the filing of administrative proceedings against Ismula for him to get booted from the police service.

Local officials in Sulu had told reporters via text messages that it was the relatives of Ismula and his three companions who reported to PDEA-BARMM their large-scale shabu peddling activities in the province, enabling the PDEA-BARMM to promptly entrap all four of them with the help of police intelligence operatives under PRO-BAR.

vuukle comment

BARMM

PDEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon&rsquo;s magmatic eruption

Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon’s magmatic eruption

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
State volcanologists have warned of a possible magmatic eruption of Kanlaon on Negros Island amid the volcano’s increased...
Nation
fbtw
Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Despite his ouster over the escape of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, former Bureau of Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco...
Nation
fbtw
Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Canlaon City has suspended classes at all levels for both public and private schools on Thursday, September 11, due heightened...
Nation
fbtw
COC filing for BARMM elections reset

COC filing for BARMM elections reset

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Following the exclusion of Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Commission on Elections yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Muslim-friendly beach opened in Boracay

Muslim-friendly beach opened in Boracay

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
More tourists from Islamic and Muslim countries are expected to visit the Philippines following the opening of a Muslim-friendly...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ospital ng Maynila outpatient unit temporarily closed

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The outpatient department of the Ospital ng Maynila will be closed until Sept. 16, the city government announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

7,000 Valenzuela city hall employees undergo drug test

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Up to 7,000 employees and staff of the Valenzuela City government have been subjected to mandatory drug testing.
Nation
fbtw

Makati to give X-ray services to sister LGUs

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The local government of Makati will provide portable X-ray services to its sister local government units (LGUs) as part of its campaign against tuberculosis.
Nation
fbtw
LTO summons rider for vlogging on SLEX

LTO summons rider for vlogging on SLEX

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday issued a show-cause order on a motorcycle rider for entering the South Luzon Expressway...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with