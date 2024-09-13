PDEA-BARMM seizes P13.6-M worth of shabu from cop, cohorts

A plainclothes anti-narcotics agent documents the cash he and his companions used in the entrapment operation that resulted in the confiscation of P13.6 million worth of shabu and arrest of four peddlers, one of them a policeman, in Jolo, Sulu on Thursday night, September 12, 2024.

COTABATO CITY— Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P13.6 million worth of shabu from a police sergeant and his three accomplices, entrapped in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, Sulu on Thursday night.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Friday that the suspects, Police Sergeant Radjah Ismula, Andam Alidjam, Rashi Jallaw and their female cohort, Midarmi Alidjam, are now detained.

Ismula, a member of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and his three accomplices were immediately arrested by non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of different police units in Sulu after selling to them P13.6 million worth of shabu late Thursday in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo.

Castro said the successful entrapment of the four shabu traffickers was laid with the support of Sulu Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr., and the director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn.

Tanggawohn said he has ordered the filing of administrative proceedings against Ismula for him to get booted from the police service.

Local officials in Sulu had told reporters via text messages that it was the relatives of Ismula and his three companions who reported to PDEA-BARMM their large-scale shabu peddling activities in the province, enabling the PDEA-BARMM to promptly entrap all four of them with the help of police intelligence operatives under PRO-BAR.