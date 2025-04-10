'Cancer na rin!': Nueva Ecija gubernatorial candidate told to explain discriminatory remark vs PWDs

Composite photo shows a head shot of Nueva Ecija gubernatorial bet Virgilio Bote and a screenshot of him in a video of him speaking during a campaign event.

MANILA, Philippines — Former General Tinio Mayor Virgilio Bote has three days to respond to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) over allegations that he publicly mocked the physical condition of a mayoral bet running against his alliance in Nueva Ecija.

Bote, who is seeking the gubernatorial post in Nueva Ecija, was caught making discriminatory remarks against a mayoral candidate running against the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas’ bet in a certain city. Comelec issued the show cause order on Wednesday, April 9.

During a campaign event around early April, Bote was heard saying: “Ngayon naman po ay walang katalo-talo ang kalabang mayor ng aking mayor dahil nasa ospital na po ang kalaban namin. ‘Di ko po pinabaril. May sakit po na, ano ‘yun? Ano ‘yung sakit? Bypass kidney stage five cancer. Cancer na rin! Kaya di na po makapanmpanya. Kaya po kami ay nakaluwag.”

(Right now, my mayor’s opponent has no competition because their rival is already in the hospital. I didn’t have them shot. They’re sick with — what is it again? What’s the illness? Bypass, kidney, stage five cancer. Cancer too! That’s why they can’t campaign anymore. That’s why we’ve relaxed a bit.)

In the video, when Bote asked the audience what the mayoral bet’s illness was, one person said it was “bypass, kidney, stage five.” When Bote followed up by saying it was cancer as well, the person clarified that it was not.

The person may be referring to stage five chronic kidney disease, where a bypass is necessary for kidney replacement therapies like dialysis or transplant. It is also the most advanced stage of the disease where the kidneys are close to reaching kidney failure.

Bote may also have been mistaken in referring to the illness as “stage five cancer,” as most cancers are classified only up to stage four. The stage five designation is rare and typically associated only with Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer that primarily affects children.

In the video, it was also not clear which mayoral candidate he was referring to.

The Comelec’s Task Force on Safeguarding Against Fear and Exclusion in Elections (Task Force SAFE) said Bote may have violated Comelec Resolution No. 11116, which outlines anti-discrimination and fair campaigning guidelines for the 2025 midterm elections.

The task force cited Section 3 of the resolution, which lists discriminatory acts considered election offenses — including public ridicule and vilification of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Comelec defines public ridicule against PWDs as “making fun or contemptuously imitating or mocking PWDs."

The rising number of discrimination cases during campaign activities prompted the poll body to issue a resolution declaring that campaign spaces must be safe and inclusive.

The four other local candidates who have been issued show cause orders are: