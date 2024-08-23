^

Nation

2 dead, minor wounded in Cotabato City ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 5:38pm
2 dead, minor wounded in Cotabato City ambush
Investigators sift through the scene of Thursday's gun attack in Cotabato City that caused the death of two residents and left a minor wounded.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two individuals got killed while a minor was wounded in an ambush at a busy thoroughfare in a residential area in Cotabato City on Thursday afternoon.

In separate reports on Friday, the Cotabato City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said that the apparent target of the ambush, Jonas Tampla, was riding his motorcycle when he was attacked by gunmen at Manday Street in Barangay Bagua Mother, killing him the spot.

Tampla died instantly from six gunshot wounds in the head and in different parts of his body.

A bystander, Raynon Esgan, who was hit by stray bullets, died at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center.

Capt. Eduardo Malicdem, chief of the Cotabato City Police Station 4 that has jurisdiction over Barangay Bagua Mother, said a female minor, whom he identified only as Zaina, was wounded in the incident.

Investigators found more than a dozen spent .45 caliber ammunition shells scattered in the crime scene..

The attackers of Tampla immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles, according to witnesses.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Bangsamoro regional police, told reporters on Friday that city police officials, led by Col. Joel Estaris, and barangay leaders are together trying to identify the gunmen behind the atrocity for prosecution.

vuukle comment

AMBUSH

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Girl, 13, dies in Batangas fire

Girl, 13, dies in Batangas fire

18 hours ago
A 13-year-old girl died in a fire that razed their house in Lipa, Batangas at dawn on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Mpox patient's visit to unlicensed Quezon City spa prompts closure

Mpox patient's visit to unlicensed Quezon City spa prompts closure

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government halted the operations of an illegally operating spa that this year's first mpox patient visited....
Nation
fbtw
MVP sacks TV5 executive for sexual abuse

MVP sacks TV5 executive for sexual abuse

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of TV5, has terminated a program manager over a sexual abuse complaint filed by a 22-year-old...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA bashed for music video on Liza&rsquo;s birthday

MMDA bashed for music video on Liza’s birthday

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is facing backlash on social media after posting a music video celebrating...
Nation
fbtw
Price freeze imposed in La Union

Price freeze imposed in La Union

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
A price freeze on basic commodities and select drugs has been imposed in La Union following the devastation of Typhoon Carina...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Improve RFID system before penalizing drivers, TRB told

Improve RFID system before penalizing drivers, TRB told

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
Before imposing hefty fines on motorists without RFID stickers, a smart technology adoption advocate group yesterday called...
Nation
fbtw

Malabon government aids fire victims

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
At least 10 families affected by a fire that struck Barangay Longos in Malabon received assistance from the local government on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw

OFWs in British Columbia to get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Filipinos and other workers in British Columbia are getting a salary increase, the Department of Migrant Workers announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

MMDA: Brace for road repairs during long weekend

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Portions of EDSA and other major thoroughfares in the metropolis will be repaired during the long weekend, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with