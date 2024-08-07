^

Nation

BFAR warns against eating fish from oil-contaminated waters

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 6:07pm
BFAR warns against eating fish from oil-contaminated waters
Greenpeace Philippines on July 28, 2024, reported that the oil spill from the tanker Terra Nova that sank off the coast of Bataan has now reached the waters of Hagonoy, Bulacan, approximately four kilometers from the coastline.
Facebook / Greenpeace Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Wednesday warned against the consumption of fish in areas affected by oil spills. 

The bureau released this announcement “to avoid incidents of food poisoning as a result of ingesting contaminated seafood,” it said in a statement.

Besides warnings on the risk of consuming fish from contaminated waters, fisherfolk and the general public were advised to monitor reports of the situation.

The agency also said that it will provide fuel subsidies, additional food packs and relief packages to mitigate the impact of the oil spill on the livelihood of displaced fishers. 

“The agency is also validating alternative areas for capture fishing,” the bureau said. 

It also reported that personnel were deployed to key landing sites and local markets in affected and neighboring areas to prevent oil spill-contaminated seafood from reaching consumers.

READ: Bataan declares 2nd state of calamity due to oil spill

 

vuukle comment

BATAAN

BFAR

BULACAN

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES

OIL SPILL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Remove travel tax for economy class passengers&rsquo;

‘Remove travel tax for economy class passengers’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Invoking the constitutional right to travel, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a bill that will remove the travel tax imposed...
Nation
fbtw
Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will receive a cash reward of P2 million from the Manila city government.
Nation
fbtw
Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
A lone bettor in Calamba, Laguna won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos to new CESOs: Uphold ethical standards

Marcos to new CESOs: Uphold ethical standards

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos on Monday called on government career executives to uphold the highest ethical standards and reinvent...
Nation
fbtw
Ilocos workers seen to get salary hike

Ilocos workers seen to get salary hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and household workers or kasambahays in Ilocos region are expected to receive higher take-home pay after...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Habagat' affecting Luzon, Visayas as tropical depression forms outside PAR

'Habagat' affecting Luzon, Visayas as tropical depression forms outside PAR

12 hours ago
The southwest monsoon remains the predominant weather system on Wednesday, August 7, but state weather bureau PAGASA spotted...
Nation
fbtw
3 nabbed for shabu in Taguig, Las Pi&ntilde;as

3 nabbed for shabu in Taguig, Las Piñas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Three persons allegedly in possession of shabu valued at P1.42 million were arrested in separate anti-narcotics operations...
Nation
fbtw
Baste gives Davao City cop chief chance to serve

Baste gives Davao City cop chief chance to serve

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte has vowed to give Col. Hansel Marantan a chance to lead the city police despite questioning...
Nation
fbtw

Mindoro court convicts 2 ‘rebels’ for illegal gun possession

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Two alleged New People’s Army guerrillas have been convicted of illegal possession of firearms and explosives by a local court in Oriental Mindoro.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with