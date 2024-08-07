BFAR warns against eating fish from oil-contaminated waters

Greenpeace Philippines on July 28, 2024, reported that the oil spill from the tanker Terra Nova that sank off the coast of Bataan has now reached the waters of Hagonoy, Bulacan, approximately four kilometers from the coastline.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Wednesday warned against the consumption of fish in areas affected by oil spills.

The bureau released this announcement “to avoid incidents of food poisoning as a result of ingesting contaminated seafood,” it said in a statement.

Besides warnings on the risk of consuming fish from contaminated waters, fisherfolk and the general public were advised to monitor reports of the situation.

The agency also said that it will provide fuel subsidies, additional food packs and relief packages to mitigate the impact of the oil spill on the livelihood of displaced fishers.

“The agency is also validating alternative areas for capture fishing,” the bureau said.

It also reported that personnel were deployed to key landing sites and local markets in affected and neighboring areas to prevent oil spill-contaminated seafood from reaching consumers.

READ: Bataan declares 2nd state of calamity due to oil spill