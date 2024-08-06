^

Nation

Bataan declares 2nd state of calamity due to oil spill

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 3:54pm
Bataan declares 2nd state of calamity due to oil spill
Greenpeace Philippines on July 28, 2024, reported that the oil spill from the tanker Terra Nova that sank off the coast of Bataan has now reached the waters of Hagonoy, Bulacan, approximately four kilometers from the coastline.
MANILA, Philippines — Bataan has been placed under another state of calamity due to the oil spill caused by the MTRK Terranova and the MTRK Jason Bradley. 

The province declared a state of calamity last July 24 due to the combined effects of Super Typhoon Carina (International name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon. 

“Ang pangalawang State of Calamity ay lubhang kinakailangan dahil sa mga panibagong pinsalang nararanasan ng may mahigit 17,000 mangingisdang taga-Bataan,” Bataan Governor Joet Garcia said on Monday night. 

(A second State of Calamity is sorely needed because of the new calamity we experienced that could affect 17,000 fisherfolk from Bataan.) 

Garcia said that the oil observed in the municipalities of Limay, Mariveles and Bagac are dangerous to aquatic resources. The communities also rely on these resources 

Citing data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Garcia said that 10,174 families in Limay and 4,822 families in Mariveles have already been impacted by the oil spill. 

“Sa ilalim ng pangalawang State of Calamity, magkakaroon ng karagdagang pondo ang lalawigan upang mabisang makapagpatupad ng mga hakbangin sa pagsugpo ng pinsalang dala ng oil spill at upang makapagbigay ng agarang tulong at serbisyo sa mga apektadong residente,” Garcia added. 

(Under the second state of calamity, there will be additional funding in the province so that we can effectively take steps to address the calamities caused by the oil spill and so that we could give immediate help and service to affected residents.) 

Prior to Bataan, eight towns in Cavite were already placed under a state of calamity due to the oil spill. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest situational report counts that 21 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity.  

The Terranova, which carried 1.5 million liters of oil, sank in the waters of Bataan on July 24 amid rough seas caused by Carina. Two other leaking vessels were later found in Bataan waters, causing the authorities to consider the possibility of oil smuggling.    

