2 dead, 5 hurt in Dipolog City road mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 6:03pm
Two motorists died while five others were badly injured in an accident involving three motorcycles and a pick-up truck in Dipolog City on Aug. 5, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —Two motorists died on the spot while five others were badly hurt after a pick-up truck rammed three motorcycles along a highway in Barangay Punta in Dipolog City on Monday morning.

Lt. Col. Edwin Verzon, chief of the Pagadian City police, told reporters an hour after the incident that two of the three motorcycle drivers who figured in the accident died on the spot.

One of the two fatalities is Ronel Lansangon while the identity of the other, who does not have any identification card and whose motorcycle is bereft of a license plate, is still being verified by investigators.

Verzon said the accident left five other motorcycle riders, Christian Alisob, Arnulfo Ula, Rodanie Noot, Daniela Tambula and Eliza Mae Dumulog, badly injured.

Witnesses said the Nissan Navara pick-up truck that figured in the accident, driven by Henneth Jay Pailaga, first swerved toward the other lane of the highway and collided head-on with the three motorcycles approaching from the opposite direction of the route.

Verzon said Pailaga is now in the custody of the Dipolog City police.

DIPOLOG

ROAD ACCIDENTS
