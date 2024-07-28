^

Super health center to be constructed in eastern Mountain Province

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 2:02pm
BAGUIO CITY — Villagers of Paracelis town in eastern Mountain Province and neighboring locations can soon have access to a super health center that will be constructed in the area.

Paracelis town Mayor Marvos Ayangwa said the health facility will cater to the medical and health concerns of people who are living even in the remotest area of Paracelis.  

Construction will start in the first quarter of 2025 in Barangay Butigue. 

Ayangwa said that the immediate beneficiaries of its health services will be the residents of the  Southern part of Paracelis— Barangays Butigue, Bananao, Palitud and Anonat.

The mayor revealed that after the super health center's construction in the southern part of the town, another one will be built in the northern part.

There are health centers in nine barangays of the town at present. However, these cannot handle minor operations yet. 

Meanwhile, the local government unit is offering tele-medicine consultations to those who cannot go to the health centers and to the district hospital of the town.

The plan for the construction of a dialysis center in Paracelis is also being processed.

