^

Nation

Telcos told: Ensure sufficiency of services in aftermath of 'Carina'

Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 12:17am

MANILA, Philippines – The National Telecommunications Commissioner directed the public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to ensure sufficiency of telecommunications services, as well as the immediate repair and restoration of these services during the onslaught of Typhoon “Carina”

The NTC last July 22 issued a memorandum addressed to all PTEs directing them to, among others, ensure that there are sufficient number of technical and support personnel, standby generators tools and spare equipment in the areas that shall be affected by Typhoon “Carina”, as well as fast-track the repair and restoration of telecommunications services in those areas. 

According to the NTC, the PTEs have reported that there were mobile and broadband service disruptions in some areas affected by the onslaught of “Carina”, primarily due to power outages. In addition, the government agency said flooding in many areas is making restoration activities more challenging as surrounding roads remain impassable.

“Nonetheless, round-the-clock restoration efforts are continuously being undertaken by the PTEs, including deployment of power generator sets until such time that commercial power is re-established, which will then hopefully restore regular telecommunications services within 24 to 48 hours,” said the NTC.
 

vuukle comment

NTC

TELCOS

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teen stabbed dead over food

Teen stabbed dead over food

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police are looking for two people who allegedly stabbed a man following an argument over food in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
La Mesa Dam overflows amid rains

La Mesa Dam overflows amid rains

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The water level of La Mesa Dam in Quezon City overflowed last night due to rains brought by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest...
Nation
fbtw
Political bloc inks pact to help ensure clean, safe 2025 Bangsamoro elections

Political bloc inks pact to help ensure clean, safe 2025 Bangsamoro elections

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Leaders of a large political coalition in the Bangsamoro region have forged a compact binding them and followers to help ensure...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga seaborne cops seize P5-M worth of imported cigarettes

Zamboanga seaborne cops seize P5-M worth of imported cigarettes

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
The police seized P5 million worth of imported cigarettes from Indonesia in a seaborne anti-smuggling operation in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese woman escapes kidnappers in Laguna

Chinese woman escapes kidnappers in Laguna

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A Chinese woman managed to escape her kidnappers in Calamba, Laguna on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
9 nabbed for voice phishing in Cavite

9 nabbed for voice phishing in Cavite

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Nine people who allegedly amassed P40 million from their vishing or voice phishing activities were arrested by operatives...
Nation
fbtw
International community offers aid for typhoon victims

International community offers aid for typhoon victims

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
Leaders and ambassadors of different countries have expressed sympathy and offered assistance to communities devastated by...
Nation
fbtw

P5.7 million smuggled cigarettes seized from distressed boat

By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
A seaborne police unit seized smuggled cigarettes worth P5.7 million from a distressed motorized boat in the waters off this city on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
2 die in Ilocos road mishaps

2 die in Ilocos road mishaps

By Cesar Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Two people died in separate vehicular accidents in Laoag, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with