Telcos told: Ensure sufficiency of services in aftermath of 'Carina'

MANILA, Philippines – The National Telecommunications Commissioner directed the public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to ensure sufficiency of telecommunications services, as well as the immediate repair and restoration of these services during the onslaught of Typhoon “Carina”

The NTC last July 22 issued a memorandum addressed to all PTEs directing them to, among others, ensure that there are sufficient number of technical and support personnel, standby generators tools and spare equipment in the areas that shall be affected by Typhoon “Carina”, as well as fast-track the repair and restoration of telecommunications services in those areas.

According to the NTC, the PTEs have reported that there were mobile and broadband service disruptions in some areas affected by the onslaught of “Carina”, primarily due to power outages. In addition, the government agency said flooding in many areas is making restoration activities more challenging as surrounding roads remain impassable.

“Nonetheless, round-the-clock restoration efforts are continuously being undertaken by the PTEs, including deployment of power generator sets until such time that commercial power is re-established, which will then hopefully restore regular telecommunications services within 24 to 48 hours,” said the NTC.

