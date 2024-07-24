^

Nation

Marikina River breaches third alarm

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 11:11am
Marikina River breaches third alarm
The Marikina River reached third alarm on July 24, 2024.
Facebook / Marikina PIO

MANILA, Philippines — The Marikina River breached the third alarm on Wednesday as the waterway continued to rise above 18 meters due to rains triggered by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon. 

According to the Marikina Public Information Office’s latest update, the Marikina River is currently at 18.4 meters as of 10:40 am. 

Local authorities will enforce mandatory evacuations for residents in Marikina at risk due to the current weather conditions.

A red rainfall warning has been issued over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon. 

 

CARINA

MARIKIAN RIVER
