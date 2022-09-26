^

Third alarm: Rising Marikina river waters prompt forced evacuations

September 26, 2022 | 1:15am
Third alarm: Rising Marikina river waters prompt forced evacuations
Water in the Marikina River swelled to 18 meters above sea level, as shown on the water guage board painted on a bridge beam on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Karding dumped rains over parts of Luzon on Sunday, including Metro Manila, causing the water level of the Marikina River to rise to 18 meters above sea level past midnight on Monday, September 26.

Local authorities in Marikina City raised a third—and highest—alarm as a response to the increased risk of serious flash floods, indicating forced evacuations of at-risk residents.

The city's information office said the city government has opened 50 evacuation camps as the river's water level continued to rise since the first alarm was raised past 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Eight gates of the Manggahan floodway remained open. The waterway is an infrastructure that diverts the Marikina River's water to the Laguna de Bay thereby preventing flooding in Manila.

Marikina authorities force residents to evacuate at midnight on Monday, September 26 as the nearby river's water level rose to a level that prompted a third and highest alarm due to rains brought about by Typhoon Karding.
Marikina City, along with other parts of the National Capital Region, has been under Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 throughout Sunday before it was adjusted to Signal No. 3 a few hours before midnight on Monday.

