LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 23 due to 'Carina'

Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 3:51pm
LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 23 due to 'Carina'
A street in Mandaluyong City gets flooded during the onslaught of Typhoon Carina, July 23, 2024.
Facebook / BFP NCR Mandaluyong City

MANILA, Philippines — Several parts of Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, Quezon City and Manila have been flooded due to the heavy rains brought by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi). 

Here is a list of flooded areas based on the Metro Manila Development Authority's update at 3:15 p.m.

Pasay City

  • Andrews Tramo Intersection 
  • Edsa Taft NB 

City of Manila

  • Bonifacio Drive 25th Street NB and SB

Quezon City

  • NS Amoranto cor. Don Jose St.

Meanwhile, here are the areas in Mandaluyong City that have been flooded, based on the city government's update at 3 p.m.

  • Barangay Plainview
    • Maysilo Circle (BDO/BFP)
    • Martinez Street
    • Bulalakaw Street
    • San Pablo Street
    • San Joaquin Street
    • Sto. Rosario Street
    • Buenconsejo Cor. Sikap Street
    • Payapa Street
    • North Sikap Street
       
  • Barangay Hagdan Bato Libis
    • M. Yulo Street
       
  • Barangay Namayan 
    • Nanirahan Street
       
  • Barangay New Zaniga
    • F. Ortigas Street
    • Ballesteros Street

