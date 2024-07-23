LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 23 due to 'Carina'

A street in Mandaluyong City gets flooded during the onslaught of Typhoon Carina, July 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Several parts of Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, Quezon City and Manila have been flooded due to the heavy rains brought by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

Here is a list of flooded areas based on the Metro Manila Development Authority's update at 3:15 p.m.

Pasay City

Andrews Tramo Intersection

Edsa Taft NB

City of Manila

Bonifacio Drive 25th Street NB and SB

Quezon City

NS Amoranto cor. Don Jose St.

Meanwhile, here are the areas in Mandaluyong City that have been flooded, based on the city government's update at 3 p.m.