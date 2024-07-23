LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 23 due to 'Carina'
July 23, 2024 | 3:51pm
MANILA, Philippines — Several parts of Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, Quezon City and Manila have been flooded due to the heavy rains brought by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).
Here is a list of flooded areas based on the Metro Manila Development Authority's update at 3:15 p.m.
Pasay City
- Andrews Tramo Intersection
- Edsa Taft NB
City of Manila
- Bonifacio Drive 25th Street NB and SB
Quezon City
- NS Amoranto cor. Don Jose St.
Meanwhile, here are the areas in Mandaluyong City that have been flooded, based on the city government's update at 3 p.m.
- Barangay Plainview
- Maysilo Circle (BDO/BFP)
- Martinez Street
- Bulalakaw Street
- San Pablo Street
- San Joaquin Street
- Sto. Rosario Street
- Buenconsejo Cor. Sikap Street
- Payapa Street
- North Sikap Street
- Barangay Hagdan Bato Libis
- M. Yulo Street
- Barangay Namayan
- Nanirahan Street
- Barangay New Zaniga
- F. Ortigas Street
- Ballesteros Street
