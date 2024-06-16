Fire hits religious store in Manila

Firefighters respond to a first alarm fire that hit a commercial area at Tayuman Street corner Oroquieta Road in Sta. Cruz, Manila on June 15, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A fire engulfed a religious article store in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Saturday evening.

According to the responders, the fire started at 8 p.m. at the Perpetual Help religious article store located in Oroquieta St. corner Tayuman in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

The fire was raised to the first alarm and a residential structure was also affected, according to the responders.

The STAR also reported that authorities declared the fire under control at 8:34 p.m.

There are also no reported casualties or individuals injured during the fire.