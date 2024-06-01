2 suspects arrested in Malabon buy-bust; P10.2-M worth of 'shabu' seized

MANILA, Philippines — Northern Police District (NPD) district director PBrig. Gen. Rizalito Gapas lauded the Malabon City Police Station for arrest of two "high value drug suspects" following a multi-million buy-bust operation on Friday.

Personnel of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit - Malabon City Police Station reportedly conducted a buy-bust operation along Cayco Street, Brgy. Flores at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency leading to the arrest.

"[This] resulted in the arrest of the suspects and seizure of estimated weight of 1,510 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price (SDP) P10,268,000.00," said the NPD-Public Information office.

Among those nabbed were the following:

Alias "Ian" (pusher/listed), 32 years old, male, and resident of Malabon City

Alias "Shawn" (pusher/listed), 25 years old, male, and resident of Malabon City

According to authorities, the purchased and seized pieces of suspected shabu will be turned over to the NPD-Forensic Unit in Valenzuela City for examination.

The arrested suspects will be subjected to a drug test and will be temporarily detained at the Malabon City Police Station custodial facility.