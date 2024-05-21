Las Piñas murder suspect tests positive for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — The suspect in the killing of a woman and her two niblings in Las Piñas City tested positive for drugs, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) announced yesterday.

Vicente Kanagy, 36, was found positive for drugs, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said at a press briefing.

Kanagy was accused of killing his partner, Mary Jean Avellana, 27; her niece Nathalie Jane Cabintoy, 19, and nephew Oliver Bautista, 11.

“The victims were killed on Thursday, but it was reported only on Saturday. This led to the arrest of the suspect,” Nartatez said.

“When we subjected him to drug testing, the result came back positive. So that is our case here,” he added.

Police arrested Kanagy in Barangay Pulang Lupa Dos on Saturday, the same day the victims’ remains were discovered.

Nartatez said the cries from the victims can be heard in the audio recordings of the security cameras installed outside the residential area.

“In that audio recording, you can hear the screams. Someone was crying for help. I cannot see it clearly, but there was screaming,” he said.

Kanagy is being held by police on charges of three counts of murder.