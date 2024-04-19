^

Nation

3 dead in South Cotabato highway accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 4:36pm
3 dead in South Cotabato highway accident
The image shows the aftermath of the South Cotabato highway accident on April 18, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Three individuals died instantly in a highway mishap involving two vehicles in Barangay Polonuling in Tupi town in South Cotabato on Thursday.

In separate reports on Friday, the Tupi Municipal Police Station and the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office stated that Ralph Anthony Zabala and Hernando Carl Cortez, who were in a black Mazda pick-up truck, and a driver of a Kia Bongo, Louzel Defiño, all died on the spot from the accident.

Quoting witnesses, investigators from the Tupi MPS told reporters that Zabala, who was driving the Mazda pick-up truck at an extremely high speed, overtook the trailer truck they were trailing behind and collided head-on with the Kia Bongo approaching from the opposite direction of the General Santos-Koronadal Highway in Barangay Polonuling.

The driver of the Kia Bongo light truck fully loaded with fishes from a seaport in General Santos, Louzel Defiño, also died on the spot from injuries caused by the accident.

The remains of Zabala, Cortez and Defiño were immediately brought by policemen and emergency responders from the Tupi Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to a mortuary.

vuukle comment

ROAD ACCIDENTS

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Internet personality &lsquo;Diwata&rsquo; nabbed, posts bail

Internet personality ‘Diwata’ nabbed, posts bail

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The owner of the viral food stall Diwata pares overload and social media personality “Diwata” was arrested in...
Nation
fbtw
Basketball referee punched in Pasay

Basketball referee punched in Pasay

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
A referee was allegedly punched in the face following a basketball game in Pasay on Tuesday night, police said yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
1,117 land titles distributed to Cagayan Valley farmers

1,117 land titles distributed to Cagayan Valley farmers

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has led the distribution of 1,117 certificates of landownership award and emancipation patents...
Nation
fbtw
AMLC freezes assets of 8 terrorist groups

AMLC freezes assets of 8 terrorist groups

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has issued orders to freeze the assets of eight groups and a person designated as terrorists...
Nation
fbtw
Drought, dry spell to affect 72 provinces

Drought, dry spell to affect 72 provinces

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Up to 72 provinces will experience below average rainfall by the end of this month, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

San Juan to honor fire volunteer

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The city council of San Juan is finalizing a resolution honoring the “ultimate sacrifice” of 25-year-old fire volunteer Chasper Kennet Oliver, who died while responding to a fire that struck Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
3,288 Malabon kids get polio vaccines

3,288 Malabon kids get polio vaccines

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
At least 3,288 children in Malabon have received oral polio vaccines as part of the supplemental immunization program of the...
Nation
fbtw
Abalos warns colorum PUV operators of hefty fines

Abalos warns colorum PUV operators of hefty fines

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has warned operators of colorum public utility vehicles of up to P1 million in fines as the...
Nation
fbtw

‘Yacht used to transport shabu seized in Batangas

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
’ A private yacht was suspected to have transported the 1.4 tons of shabu with an estimated street value of P9.68 billion seized at a police checkpoint in Alitagtag, Batangas on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with