MPBL: Abra withstands Paranaque; South Cotabato, Quezon City triumph

MANILA, Philippines – Abra survived Paranaque's furious assault to prevail, 84-80, on Monday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Olivarez College Gym in Paranaque.

Way behind, 62-81, the Paranaque Patriots clamped down on defense while unloading 18 points to threaten at 79-82, still 26.2 seconds to go.

The Patriots even got the chance to tie after John Uduba made his first free throw then deliberately missed the second with 3.4 seconds left.

Abra's Paul Desiderio, however, snagged the rebound, got fouled and converted both charities for the final count that lifted the Weavers to a final 18-10 slate in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Ranked seventh in the North Division, Abra will tangle with second-seed Pampanga (26-2) in the three-game division playoffs that start on October 5.

The Patriots slid to 17-11 in a tie with the South Cotabato Warriors, who subdued the top South Division qualifier Quezon Huskers, 93-86, earlier.

Paranaque finished fifth and will be pitted against fourth-seed Zamboanga Master Sardines in the South playoffs.

Wendelino Comboy knocked in back-to-back triples to push Abra to that 19-point spread with 6:07 left.

It was Roi Sumang, however, who clinched the Daily Fantasy best player honors with 16 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Desiderio finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds; Mark Yee 16 points and eight rebounds; and Comboy 10 points.

Paranaque got 20 points from Jielo Razon, who poured 13 in the fourth quarter, plus four assists and three steals; 16 points plus 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks from Uduba; and 14 points, five rebounds and three steals from Olegario.

South Cotabato was powered by Jammer Jamito with 20 points and 15 rebounds; Mark Cruz with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists; and Val Acuna with 12 points.

Quezon Province, which ended up 21-7, drew 22 points from Judel Fuentes, 13 from Robin Rono, and 10 each from Rodel Gravera and LJ Gonzales.

The Huskers are pitted against No. 8 qualifier Negros Muscovados in the playoffs where the top four finishers have the homecourt edge.

Quezon City TODA Aksyon dumped also-ran Bicolandia, 108-88, and kept its playoff hopes with a 15-13 slate.

With 14 players contributing 2 points or more, the Quezon City Capitals never trailed and led by as far as 90-60 to rank eighth in the North.

Quezon City's fate, however, hangs as Rizal Xentromall (14-13) could still catch up and dislodge the Capitals with a victory over also-ran Marikina (7-20) on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

That's because Rizal beat Quezon City, 71-59, in their elimination round tussle.

Abdul Sawat paced Quezon City with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals; followed by Rhinwill Yambing with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists; Jonas Tibayan with 11 points plus four rebounds, Jonathan Gesalem with 10 points plus three rebounds; and Hubert Cani with 10 points plus four assists.

Bicolandia heads to the exit with a 3-25 card despite the 32-point, four-assist, two-steal effort of Shaquille Alanes.

The MPBL concludes the round-robin eliminations on Tuesday with games pitting Sarangani against Caloocan at 4 p.m., Marikina against Rizal at 6 p.m., and Pangasinan against Manila at 8 p.m.