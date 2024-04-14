^

Nation

Go opens 162nd Malasakit Center

The Philippine Star
April 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go attends the opening of a Malasakit Center at the First Misamis Oriental General Hospital on Friday.
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go, father of the Malasakit Center program and chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography, attended the opening of the 162nd Malasakit Center at the First Misamis Oriental General Hospital in Medina town on Friday.

The launch marked a milestone in the nationwide rollout of Malasakit Centers, which aims to streamline the provision of medical assistance, especially to indigent Filipinos. It was attended by Rep. Christian Unabia, Mayor Donato Chan, Vice Mayor Paulo Magallanes, officials of the Department of Health (DOH), hospital chief Napoleon Ray Talines, other local officials and hospital staff.

The country has 162 Malasakit Centers nationwide, 90 of them in Luzon, 30 in the Visayas and 42 in Mindanao. There are nine Malasakit Centers in Northern Mindanao.

Go said the Malasakit Center program is in response to the cumbersome process indigent Filipinos have to endure, including traveling to multiple offices and waiting in line to receive the necessary support.

The Malasakit Center program is a one-stop shop wherein essential agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office are centralized and the procedure to obtain medical assistance is simplified.

During the event, Go gave away rice packs and snacks to some patients. Health workers and patients received face masks, vitamins, shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball.  One of them received a bicycle.

Go said improving healthcare accessibility in the country remains the focus of his legislative agenda.

“The opening of the new Malasakit Center in Medina is just the latest step in ensuring that all Filipinos have equitable access to medical services,” he said.

After the Malasakit Center launch, Go assisted displaced workers in Medina and Villanueva towns. He also attended the blessing and inauguration of the Northeastern Misamis General Hospital in Villanueva.

Go also attended a farmer and fisherfolks forum in Gingoog City on the same day.

