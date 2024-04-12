Vape refill cartridges with 'marijuana oil' seized by PDEA-12

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 confiscated 51 vape refill cartridges said to contain marijuana oil in an entrapment operation in Barangay Apopong in General Santos City on Thursday afternoon.

Aileen Lovitos, director of PDEA-12, told reporters on Friday that three dealers of the illegal merchandise, Juanito Vollodres Cuevas II, Leigh Cabalaran de Leon and Cris Jay Lado Andolana fell in Thursday’s sting in Purok Maunlad in Barangay Apopong, General Santos City.

They were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling the 51 vape refill cartridges containing marijuana oil, worth P178,500, to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents and anti-narcotics operatives from units of the Police Regional Office-12 under Brig. Gen. Augustus Placer.

Lovitos said that the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Cuevas, De Leon, and Andolana was laid after they received information from tipsters, among them local officials, that they were selling vape refill cartridges containing marijuana oil concentrate for P3,500 each.

The three suspects are now locked in a detention facility of PDEA 12, awaiting prosecution.