^

Nation

Vape refill cartridges with 'marijuana oil' seized by PDEA-12

Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 6:54pm
Vape refill cartridges with 'marijuana oil' seized by PDEA-12
The 51 vape refill cartridges containing marijuana oil seized from three dealers entrapped on April 12, 2024 in Barangay Apopong in General Santos City are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 confiscated 51 vape refill cartridges said to contain marijuana oil in an entrapment operation in Barangay Apopong in General Santos City on Thursday afternoon.

Aileen Lovitos, director of PDEA-12, told reporters on Friday that three dealers of the illegal merchandise, Juanito Vollodres Cuevas II, Leigh Cabalaran de Leon and Cris Jay Lado Andolana fell in Thursday’s sting in Purok Maunlad in Barangay Apopong, General Santos City.

They were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling the 51 vape refill cartridges containing marijuana oil, worth P178,500, to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents and anti-narcotics operatives from units of the Police Regional Office-12 under Brig. Gen. Augustus Placer. 

Lovitos said that the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Cuevas, De Leon, and Andolana was laid after they received information from tipsters, among them local officials, that they were selling vape refill cartridges containing marijuana oil concentrate for P3,500 each.

The three suspects are now locked in a detention facility of PDEA 12, awaiting prosecution.

vuukle comment

GENERAL SANTOS CITY

PDEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI deports Pokwang&rsquo;s ex-partner

BI deports Pokwang’s ex-partner

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has deported comedian Pokwang’s former partner, American actor William Lee O’Brian,...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan LGU appeals SC ruling on Angat Dam

Bulacan LGU appeals SC ruling on Angat Dam

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The provincial government of Bulacan filed yesterday a motion for reconsideration of a Supreme Court decision that it is...
Nation
fbtw
Abalos &lsquo;niece&rsquo; arrested over colorum van

Abalos ‘niece’ arrested over colorum van

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A woman who claimed to be Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.’s niece was caught operating a colorum or unauthorized...
Nation
fbtw

Barangay officer dead, 2 hurt in stabbing spree

19 hours ago
A barangay public safety officer was killed while two others, including a policeman, were wounded when a man went on a stabbing spree in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw

Davao Norte governor defies suspension order

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib refused to vacate his post even as the Department of the Interior and Local Government served yesterday a 60-day suspension order issued by the Office of the President.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH secures 3 million vaccines vs pertussis

DOH secures 3 million vaccines vs pertussis

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Department of Health has secured around three million doses of vaccines against pertussis.
Nation
fbtw
Quakes rock Eastern Samar, Davao de Oro

Quakes rock Eastern Samar, Davao de Oro

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Two earthquakes struck Eastern Samar and Davao de Oro yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Nation
fbtw
Go aids displaced workers in Bataan

Go aids displaced workers in Bataan

19 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go inspected the construction of a Super Health Center in Hermosa, Bataan the other day before he provided assistance...
Nation
fbtw

Isabela town declared free of NPA rebels

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Palanan, a coastal town in Isabela, is now free of New People’s Army rebels.
Nation
fbtw
Businessman held over shooting

Businessman held over shooting

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A businessman is in police custody after he shot and wounded one of three people who entered his property in Pangil, Laguna...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with