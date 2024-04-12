BI deports Pokwang’s ex-partner

American actor William Lee O’Brian boards a Philippine Airlines flight to San Francisco on April 8 in a photo released by the Bureau of Immigration yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has deported comedian Pokwang’s former partner, American actor William Lee O’Brian, for illegally working in the country.

In a statement yesterday, the BI said O’Brian boarded a Philippine Airlines flight for San Francisco on the night of April 8 after the bureau confirmed that he has no pending case locally.

In June last year, Pokwang (real name Marietta Subong), filed a 35-page deportation complaint before the BI, accusing O’Brian of working in the country despite having only a tourist visa.

He reportedly did not secure the required permits from the BI and the Department of Labor and Employment.

Subong met O’Brian when they worked together in the film “EDSA Woolworth” in San Francisco.

They were in a relationship for more than six years until they broke up in November 2021.

The BI found merit in the comedian’s complaint and ordered O’Brian’s deportation last December for violating the conditions of his stay.

His motion for reconsideration was denied.

Apart from being deported, O’Brian’s name was included in the BI’s blacklist, preventing him from re-entering the country.