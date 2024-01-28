Four South Koreans held for BGC brawl

The foreigners, aged 29 to 33, were detained on charges of alarm and scandal and disobedience to persons in authority.

MANILA, Philippines — Four South Korean men were arrested after they figured in a brawl at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Friday.

The four, who were drunk, fought at the parking lot of a restobar at the corner of 7th Avenue and 28th street in Barangay Fort Bonifacio at around 2 a.m.

A police report said the suspects did not stop when police officers and security guards tried to pacify them.

Lawmen arrested the foreigners and brought them to the police station for investigation.

It is unclear what triggered the commotion between the South Koreans who turned out to be friends.