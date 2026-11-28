BARMM taps private sector to attract more investors

The private sector summit in the Bangsamoro region, held on Thursday, November 26, 2026, in Cotabato City, started with the traditional sounding of a brass gong by government officials and traders invited to join the activity.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Muslim and Christian traders, local executives and peace activists are now helping the Bangsamoro government convince more investors to put up businesses in the autonomous region, which generated P21.5 billion worth of investments from 2020 to the middle of this year.

Their move capped off the 4th Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Private Sector Organization Summit on Thursday, November 26, in a function facility in this city, where BARMM’s regional capitol is located.

The territory of BARMM, which replaced in 2019 the then 27-year-old, less empowered Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, encompasses the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

BARMM is a product of 22 years of drawn-out peace overtures between Malacañang and Mindanao’s Moro communities.

Thursday’s summit, facilitated by the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority, or BPDA, now under a newly appointed director-general, the nurse-lawyer Laisa Masuhud Alamia, brought together representatives of business blocs from across BARMM, among them the entrepreneur-lawyer Ronald Hallid Torres, chairperson of the Bangsamoro Business Council, or BBC, and Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao and regional parliament members.

The BBC has chapters in all of BARMM’s five provinces and three cities, composed of Muslim and Christian merchants, many of them with partners in other Mindanao regions and abroad.

The 4th BARMM Private Sector Organization Summit, supported by BARMM’s chief minister, Abdulraof Macacua, was partly aimed at highlighting the need for cross-sector cooperation in sustaining the gains of the socio-economic agenda of the now seven-year BARMM government.

Alamia, in a talk about commerce and trade in BARMM during the summit, emphasized that the region’s private sector, where business groups and capitalists belong, is like an engine that can propel the autonomous region's economic growth and harness the natural resources obtainable in its territory.

“Multi-sector cooperation is a requisite for us to achieve that goal,” Alamia, a former member of the interim BARMM parliament, said.

She also reported then that BARMM’s economy grew considerably in 2025 and that poverty statistics in the region had decreased, as a result, by at least 12.8%.

She also pointed out, citing reports from the office of Mohammad Pasigan, chairperson of the Bangsamoro Regional Board of Investments, that the P21.5 billion worth of investments, poured in by capitalists for various business ventures in the autonomous region in recent years, generated employment for no fewer than 12,000 BARMM residents.

Torres, who is also chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Advisory Group of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and merchants belonging to other business organizations, agreed with Alamia's assertions.

Two members of the Bangsamoro parliament, Abunawas Maslamama, who is also functioning as senior minister under Macacua’s office, and Hanie Bud, who is overseeing the Ministry of Science and Technology-BARMM in a concurrent capacity, were also present at the event, where they separately pledged support for the socio-economic and sustainable development programs of the BPDA and Macacua’s Office

Torres told reporters who covered the summit that he and members of the BBC want the Bangsamoro parliament to legislate, as early as possible, a regional investment code, which can be used as a reference by investors from outside, planning to pour in capital for various businesses in the autonomous region.

Matabalao said the local government unit of Cotabato City, where BARMM’s 32-hectare government center is located, is also doing its best to lure capitalists into the areas under its jurisdiction.

“Cotabato City, historically, has always been a place of trade and enterprise,” he told reporters who also participated in the summit.

Matabalao said multi-sector, inter-agency cooperation is essential in securing more capital inputs for viable businesses in Cotabato City and in Bangsamoro towns around.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared Cotabato City, via Presidential Proclamation 1498 that he signed last November 4, as a highly urbanized city, the 35th in the country and the first in BARMM.