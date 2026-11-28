Explosives found under chicken coop

A village official informed the local police about the discovery of the explosives at a gamefowl farm in Barangay Roosevelt, according to Col. Marites Salvadora, Bataan police director.

CAMP CIRILO TOLENTINO, Bataan, Philippines — Police seized 20 grenades found buried under a chicken coop in Dinalupihan, Bataan on Wednesday.

A village official informed the local police about the discovery of the explosives at a gamefowl farm in Barangay Roosevelt, according to Col. Marites Salvadora, Bataan police director.

Investigation showed a cock breeder noticed half-buried objects protruding under the chicken coop.

The breeder dug up the objects and discovered 20 pieces of hand grenades. He immediately reported the incident to barangay officials who called police.

Members of the Bataan police explosives and canine units responded and seized the grenades.

Probers have yet to identify the owner of the grenades and determine how the explosives were brought to the area.