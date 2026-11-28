3 MILF members hurt in crossfire between 2 factions

The Moro villagers, among them children, pregnant women and elderly folks, displaced by the hostilities in Barangay Sambulawan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte are now in the classrooms in one of the schools in the municipality.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front were wounded in the crossfire on Thursday night, November 26, between two Moro factions in Sitio Pokling in Barangay Sambulawan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, which sent hundreds of villagers running for their lives.

Local executives and ranking officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region separately told reporters on Friday that the hostilities involved the groups of Commanders Gringo and Barang, longtime adversaries.

Gringo is reportedly identified with officials of one of the 37 barangays in the nearby Cotabato City, the capital of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Three members of the MILF’s self-styled 19th Brigade-Inner Guard Base Command, Pahamudin Mundas, Salman Mundas and Saipurin Usman, who were in a group reportedly dispatched to help local officials pacify Gringo and Barang, were wounded in the crossfire.

The groups of Gringo and Barang, both armed with assault rifles and grenade launchers, are locked in political differences and squabbles for control of territories in Sultan Kudarat, one of the 12 towns in Maguindanao del Norte, and in Moro enclaves in Cotabato City that are close to the banks of the Rio Grande de Mindanao.

Local executives and Moro datus in Sultan Kudarat said barangay officials were trying to settle a dispute between certain followers of the enemies Gringo and Barang, which erupted into a firefight when none of them would concede to the traditional conflict settlement modalities they were imposing to put a close end to their misunderstandings.

The two groups immediately traded shots using assault rifles, causing widespread panic among hundreds of innocent poor villagers in Sitio Pokling, now in classrooms in the Kirkir Elementary School in another area in Barangay Sambulawan, hesitant to return to their homes for fear of a repeat of the gunfights between the two feudal groups.

The Sultan Kudarat local government unit, barangay officials in Sambulawan and emergency responders from the social services ministry of BARMM are cooperating in providing the evacuees with essential humanitarian support while in classrooms in the school campus far from the scene of the gunfights that caused their displacement.