Farm-to-market road eases access to markets, schools for Blaans

The newly-constructed farm-to-market road in Barangay Tablu in Tampakan, South Cotabato is now open to the ethnic Blaans and non-Blaan settlers in the municipality.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The periodic transport of agricultural products to the markets by Blaan farmers in one of the barangays in Tampakan in South Cotabato and the connectivity of their children to schools in the municipality are now easier with a new farm-to-market road straddling the area.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Saturday, November 28, stated that the 5.3-kilometer farm-to-market road, now linking the enclaves of mixed ethnic Blaans and non-indigenous settlers in Sitios Upper Tablu and Bato Crossing in Barangay Tablu in Tampakan, was constructed only about eight weeks ago, as a community initiative, by tribal leaders, barangay officials and the Sagittarius Mines Incorporated, most known in South Cotabato as the SMI.

Blaan tribal people in Barangay Tablu and in other barangays in Tampakan, mostly relying on propagation of corn and upland rice varieties and vegetable farming as sources of income, had separately posted on Facebook their appreciation of the project.

Two governors in Region 12, Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. of South Cotabato and his counterpart in Cotabato province, Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, who is presiding chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Development Council 12, separately told reporters on Saturday that they were fascinated with the road project, now catalyzing sustainable development in villages in Barangay Tablu.

"It is contributing a lot to the improvement of the productivity of farmers there," Taliño-Mendoza said.

Local executives in Tampakan and in nearby towns in South Cotabato, one of the four provinces in Region 12, had separately said that the 5.3-kilometer highland arterial route project in Barangay Tablu was bankrolled by the SMI as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

Tamayo and his subordinate-rescue nurse, Rolly Aquino, chief of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, had separately told reporters that the SMI has also been extending humanitarian interventions, including socio-economic, education, health and social welfare services, to residents of Tampakan and in other towns in their province.

“We appreciate a lot the joint health and community-empowerment programs and emergency response thrusts of the community leaders in Tampakan and that private company. It complements our provincial government’s public service initiatives,” said Tamayo, who, as governor of South Cotabato, is also chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Peace and Order Council 12.

Two Blaan farmers in Tampakan, who asked to be identified only as Kintew and Lanuba, had separately said that they are thankful for the construction of the 5.3-kilometer farm-to-market road connecting the Sitios Upper Tablu and Bato Crossing in Barangay Tablu.

“Now passenger motorcycles can ply the route in daytime without difficulty at all. It also improved the access of Blaan school children to schools,” Kintew’s spouse, Saluni, told reporters in Filipino, in heavy Blaan accent.

Aquino, who is supervising the disaster and calamity response missions in South Cotabato of Tamayo's office, said they can now easily connect with isolated villages in Barangay Tablu to respond to any emergency in the area via the newly-constructed farm-to-market road.