11 rescued from distressed vessel off Palawan

The PCG said the motor launch Bahagia sustained damage in the hull after it struck a rock formation near Dondonay Island, causing seawater to enter the vessel.

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven crewmembers were rescued after their motor vessel developed mechanical trouble in Cagayancillo, Palawan on Thursday, according to the Philippine Cost Guard.

The PCG said the motor launch Bahagia sustained damage in the hull after it struck a rock formation near Dondonay Island, causing seawater to enter the vessel.

The lower half of the vessel submerged as it was sailing in the waters off Barangay Santa Cruz.

The PCG-Cagayancillo substation deployed a rescue team in coordination with the local police after it received a distress call at around 6 p.m.

“All crewmembers including the skipper were accounted for and confirmed safe. No casualties were reported,” the PCG said.

The following day, PCG personnel and crewmembers unloaded the cargo from the Bahagia with the help of residents.

The PCG-Palawan and the owner of the vessel agreed to have the Bahagia towed and to tap necessary resources for the recovery operation.

The PCG is monitoring the vessel’s condition and implementing precautionary measures to prevent a possible oil spill and marine pollution.

Meanwhile, the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has suspended the safety certificate of a passenger vessel that reportedly developed mechanical failure while sailing in the waters off Misamis Oriental.

MARINA officer-in-charge Markus Lacanilao said the M/V Super Shuttle, which was carrying 110 passengers and 10 rolling cargos, had just departed the port of Balingoan in Misamis Oriental for Camiguin on Friday when the vessel’s steering wheel malfunctioned.

An investigation will be conducted to establish the cause of the incident and determine possible violation of maritime safety regulations.