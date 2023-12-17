^

Nation

DDB backs PDEA efforts to restore integrity

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) aired its support for efforts to restore integrity among the government’s anti-narcotics personnel.

“In the quest to uphold the highest standards of public service, the (DDB) supports the development agenda and integrity

restoration efforts being done by the leadership of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA),” DDB chairman Catalino Cuy said in a statement on Friday.

Cuy reminded people in government of their oath to always exemplify integrity in their service.

“We also remind persons of authority to be morally upright and disciplined, especially in carrying out the institutional mandate geared towards drug abuse prevention and control,” he said.

The PDEA recently launched an online platform designed to provide electronic processing, submission and issuance of licenses, accreditations and local permit applications.

The online platform, dubbed the Regulatory Compliance System, offers contactless and paperless transactions for PDEA applicants and clients.

Apart from license and permit applications, PDEA director general Moro Virgilo Lazo said other system services include the submission of

semi-annual reports, various notification and attachment of supporting documents and viewable and email notification of transaction status to all clients.

The system also facilitates electronic payments and online printing of certificates, Lazo added.

