^

Nation

Farmer killed, 5 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur grenade blast

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 9, 2023 | 5:42pm
Farmer killed, 5 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur grenade blast
The five farmers injured in the grenade explosion are now confined in a hospital.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A farmer was killed while five others were seriously hurt in a grenade explosion in the secluded Barangay Pilar in the mountainous South Upi town in Maguindanao del Sur before dawn Friday.

Citing a report from the South Upi Municipal Police Station, Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters via Viber message on Saturday that the blast resulted in the death of the 37-year-old Nestor Amborgo Jr. and hurt five of his companions.

The blast fatality Amborgo, Jemvoy Denuman, 47, Alvin Causrin, 38, Jimrod Mutiha, 41, Jem Amborgo, 30, and Joem Sentina, 34, were drinking together in the hinterland Sitio Mafran in Barangay Pilar, South Upi when a 40 millimeter grenade projectile fired from a distanced landed at right at their location and exploded.

Police and Army ordnance experts reported to Nobleza on Friday afternoon, after sifting through the blast scene extensively, that they found fragments of a 40 millimeter grenade projectile scattered right where the victims sat and shared food and drinks.

The projectile was fired from a distance using either a single-shot M79 launcher, or an M203 rifle,  the bomb experts dispatched to the faraway Barangay Pilar said in an initial report to Nobleza, copies of which were dispatched to reporters.

It took the team almost a day of on-site probing and travel to Barangay Pilar back and forth, according to Nobleza.

Barangay Pilar and nearby areas are bereft of telecommunications relay facilities.

There are heavily armed groups in many agricultural enclaves around Barangay Pilar squabbling for control of strategic patches of arable lands.  

Personnel of the South Upi MPS and barangay officials, in Pilar, mostly ethnic Tedurays, are cooperating in putting closure to the bombing incident.

vuukle comment

EXPLOSION

GRENADE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
10 Dawlah terrorists killed in central Mindanao military assault

10 Dawlah terrorists killed in central Mindanao military assault

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Up to 10 members of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya were killed as the military pounded with 155 Howitzer cannons and bombs dropped...
Nation
fbtw
10 Dawlah Islamiya members slain in AFP offensive

10 Dawlah Islamiya members slain in AFP offensive

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Ten members of the Dawlah Islamiya were killed as the military launched air strikes and ground offensives on the suspected...
Nation
fbtw
Reelected Pangasinan village chief killed

Reelected Pangasinan village chief killed

By Cesar Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Another reelected barangay captain has been gunned down.
Nation
fbtw
Full reopening of Kennon Road sought

Full reopening of Kennon Road sought

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Various groups are seeking the full reopening of Kennon Road.
Nation
fbtw
2 Korean tourists found dead in Batangas resort

2 Korean tourists found dead in Batangas resort

By Arnell Ozaeta | 19 hours ago
Two South Korean tourists were found dead in a sauna of a resort in Mabini, Batangas on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has downgraded Mayon Volcano's alert status from Level 3 to Level 2,...
Nation
fbtw
Mayon quiets down; Alert level lowered to 2

Mayon quiets down; Alert level lowered to 2

By Cet Dematera | 19 hours ago
Citing a “general decline in unrest” since last month, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Nation
fbtw
Drug suspect slain; P5.8 million shabu, marijuana seized

Drug suspect slain; P5.8 million shabu, marijuana seized

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A drug suspect was killed during a scuffle with a policeman in Bacoor City in Cavite on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
LRT-1 opens QR, beep express lanes

LRT-1 opens QR, beep express lanes

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Line 1 has opened special “QR and beep” express lanes for passengers who carry reloadable...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with