6 lending firms charged for harassing clients

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
June 21, 2023 | 12:00am
6 lending firms charged for harassing clients
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges of violating the Lending Company Regulation Act of 2007 and Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act against FESL Lending Investor Corp., FESL BPO Services and Realm Shifters BPO Services and Philippine Microdot Financing Corp. in Pasig; U-Peso.ph Lending Corp. in Parañaque and Armorak Lending Inc. in Makati.
MANILA, Philippines — Six companies in Metro Manila and 30 of their affiliates were charged before the Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday for allegedly harassing clients who cannot pay their debts.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges of violating the Lending Company Regulation Act of 2007 and Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act against FESL Lending Investor Corp., FESL BPO Services and Realm Shifters BPO Services and Philippine Microdot Financing Corp. in Pasig; U-Peso.ph Lending Corp. in Parañaque and Armorak Lending Inc. in Makati.

Last month, police implemented a search warrant on FESL and Realm Shifters over shaming clients on social media and death threats.

Lawyer Oliver Leonardo, SEC’s enforcement and investor protection director, said yesterday’s filing would be followed by more as the regulator has its eyes set on penalizing SEC-registered firms using unregistered online lending platforms.

Violators face a maximum of five years in prison and a maximum of P2 million in fines.

Leonardo called on citizens who experience abusive collection practices to file complaints with the SEC.

Dog sniffs out P350K in shabu hidden in portable speaker

Dog sniffs out P350K in shabu hidden in portable speaker

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
The seizure was made after anti-narcotics agents of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cordillera police were tipped...
Groups expect brisk business when BARMM capitol transfers to Parang

Groups expect brisk business when BARMM capitol transfers to Parang

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Historic Parang town was founded as a Spanish enclave in the 16th century and is the center of commerce and trade for the...
BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

13 hours ago
If passed, establishments in BARMM will be required to comply with labeling, display and advertisement regulations that will...
Double pay on June 28

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Workers will be paid double their daily rate if they report to work on June 28.
San Juan vice mayor dies

San Juan vice mayor dies

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
San Juan Vice Mayor Warren Villa died on Sunday, Mayor Francis Zamora confirmed yesterday.
1 dead, 23 hurt in Navotas fire, ammonia leak

1 dead, 23 hurt in Navotas fire, ammonia leak

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
A 16-year-old boy died and 23 others were hospitalized after ammonia fumes leaked at a cold storage facility that later caught...
Nation
fbtw
Hero's burial for Biazon

Hero's burial for Biazon

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Former lawmaker and retired Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Rodolfo Biazon was laid to rest with full military honors...
Nation
fbtw
8,313 loose guns owned by pols – PNP

8,313 loose guns owned by pols – PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Up to 8,313 guns owned by elected government officials have expired licenses, according to the Civil Security Group of the...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM regional center transfer OK'd

BARMM regional center transfer OK'd

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
The Bangsamoro parliament approved on Monday a bill seeking to relocate the regional capitol from this city to Parang in Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw

COA flags LLDA over uncollected fees

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Laguna Lake Development Authority over its failure to collect rental and regulatory fees from several aquaculture operators in the lake amounting to P12.68 million last...
Nation
fbtw
