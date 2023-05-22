^

Nation

Cloudy skies, some rains as typhoon 'Mawar' approaches PAR

Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 10:04am
Tropical cyclone Mawar as of May 22, 2023
Approximate location of tropical cyclone Mawar, currently a typhoon in the Western Pacific, as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Windy

MANILA, Philippines — A powerful cyclone with international name Mawar continued to barrel toward the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday morning.

As of 3:00 a.m. on Monday, Typhoon Mawar was located approximately 2,330 kilometers east of Mindanao. It sustains winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph, according to a 4 a.m. bulletin from state weather bureau PAGASA. 

The typhoon is currently moving in a west-northwestward direction at a speed of 15 kph.  

Its intense winds prompted warnings from state meteorologists over the weekend that it can turn into a super typhoon once within the Philippines' vicinity.

Meanwhile, a prevailing southwesterly windflow that is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. This weather pattern is intensifying the atmospheric conditions and increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. 

The following weather conditions and impacts are expected across different areas of the country: 

Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Antique:

  • Condition: Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.
  • Impacts: There is a possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country:

  • Condition: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.
  • Impacts: Severe thunderstorms may result in flash floods or landslides.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins, heed local authorities' instructions, and take necessary precautions.

