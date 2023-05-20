^

Headlines

Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2023 | 12:10pm
Possible supertyphoon might enter PAR by May 26; PAGASA to call it 'Betty'
According to DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja, the tropical cyclone was observed 2,510 kilometers east of Mindanao at around 3 a.m. this Saturday within the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone.
earth.nullschool.net

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA is currently monitoring a tropical depression east of Mindanao, one that could possibly enter the Philippine area of responsibility next week.

According to DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja, the tropical cyclone was observed 2,510 kilometers east of Mindanao at around 3 a.m. on Saturday within the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

  • Maximum winds: 45 kilometers per hour near the center
  • Gust: up to 55 kilometers per hour
  • Movement: northward 
  • Speed: 20 kilometers per hour

"A former low pressure area outside [PAR] has now officially transitioned into a tropical cyclone... We expect that it will continue to strengthen in the coming days while in the middle of the ocean," said Estareja in Filipino during PAGASA's morning forecast.

"We also do not discount the possibility of it its further intensification into a typhoon or supertyphoon."

Meteorologists see the tropical cyclone moving north northwest by Sunday and finally earn an international name once it further intensify into a tropical storm.

In its present track, the tropical depression could possibly be within the vicinity of Guam anywhere from Sunday to Wednesday.

"This tropical depression, which could further strengthen, might enter [PAR] if it continues moving northwest by Friday or Saturday next week... Should this happen, we will give it the name 'Betty' or the second tropical cyclone for 2023, the first for the month of May," Estareja said.

"[If] this tropical depression continues with this track though, the possibility of it making landfall would be low. However, what we should monitor is its intensification of Habagat or the southwest monsoon affecting a large part of the country next week," he added.

The Philippines is continually experiencing rains still because of the ITCZ.

The country is expected to officially transition to the rainy season in the last days of May or early June starting next week.

BETTY

PAGASA

SUPERTYPHOON

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

TYPHOON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Major parties rush to pledge unity, loyalty as drama shakes House

Major parties rush to pledge unity, loyalty as drama shakes House

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, chairperson of Lakas-CMD where Arroyo sits as president emerita and Romualdez is president,...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Sara Duterte &lsquo;quote&rsquo; telling teachers with laptop issues to shut up is fake

Fact check: Sara Duterte ‘quote’ telling teachers with laptop issues to shut up is fake

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
A quote card in which Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte said teachers with complaints over...
Headlines
fbtw
'Cracks in admin expected, but better to debate issues than fight for position'

'Cracks in admin expected, but better to debate issues than fight for position'

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
“When an alliance is not based on principles or platform, the alliance will really be fragile, to begin with and won’t...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
President Marcos: Arroyo demotion run of the mill in House

President Marcos: Arroyo demotion run of the mill in House

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
President Marcos has dismissed as “run of the mill” the House of Representatives’ sudden demotion of former...
Headlines
fbtw
No coup: GMA no longer wants speaker&rsquo;s post&hellip; really

No coup: GMA no longer wants speaker’s post… really

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Parrying suspicion that she had tried to stage a “coup” in the House of Representatives, Pampanga Rep. Gloria...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Implementing a community-based approach in the West Philippine Sea

Implementing a community-based approach in the West Philippine Sea

By Alynna Carlos | 6 days ago
Discussions on the West Philippine Sea often focus on finding military solutions to drive away Chinese vessels encroaching...
Headlines
fbtw
Power in partnership: The strategic significance of the US-Philippines alliance

Power in partnership: The strategic significance of the US-Philippines alliance

By Jikko Alfonso Puzon | 14 days ago
Following the successful conclusion of this year's Balikatan exercise and the announcement of four new sites under the Enhanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Ambassador Albert del Rosario, a man of unparalleled integrity and leadership

Ambassador Albert del Rosario, a man of unparalleled integrity and leadership

By Krystyna Dy | April 29, 2023 - 3:03pm
In an age where values are often overlooked or compromised for personal gain, Ambassador Albert del Rosario stood strong in...
Headlines
fbtw
The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

By Alynna Carlos | April 22, 2023 - 3:00pm
Among the former foreign affairs secretary’s many achievements, the case of the West Philippine Sea stands out.
Headlines
fbtw
The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

By Alynna Carlos | April 22, 2023 - 3:00pm
Among the former foreign affairs secretary’s many achievements, the case of the West Philippine Sea stands out.
Headlines
fbtw
Looming legislation that will harm private school stakeholders

Looming legislation that will harm private school stakeholders

By Teofilo Abejo | April 15, 2023 - 1:56pm
Private educational institutions have a critical role in Philippine society.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with