Drug syndicate tagged in attack on Lanao governor

MANILA, Philippines — Members of a drug syndicate are believed behind the attack on Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. in Maguing town, authorities said yesterday.

Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, declined to identify the drug syndicate in order not to compromise the investigation.

He said they are in the final stage of collecting the sworn statements of the survivors and the witnesses.

One of the suspects, whom police identified as alias Otin, was killed in a clash with state security forces in Barangay Dilimbayan on Saturday.

Adiong and his aide were wounded while four of his security escorts were killed in the ambush.

