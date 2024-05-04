Grassfire hits Taal Volcano Island

Phivolcs said the fire, which started at 6:40 p.m. was declared out after eight hours.

MANILA, Philippines — A grassfire hit Taal Volcano island on Thursday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The fire was caught on video at the Agoncillo observation station of Phivolcs between 6:43 p.m. and 11:05 p.m.

The grassfire was reported at the southwest tip of Taal Volcano island near the Binintiang Munti observation station. The area near the Phivolcs station was also hit by fire last year.

Despite being close to the station, no equipment was damaged in the fire.

Firefighters were able to respond only early yesterday due to limited transportation to the island.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island, which is a permanent danger zone, remains prohibited.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1 or low-level unrest.

Nine volcanic earthquakes, including eight tremors that lasted for two to seven minutes, were recorded while the fire was ongoing.