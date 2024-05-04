‘Comelec to meet new voters target for 2025 polls’

Individuals fill out registration forms during the first day of the voter’s registration of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the 2025 National and Local Elections at the Comelec District 2 office in Quezon City on February 12, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has expressed confidence that it will achieve its target of three million new voters for the May 2025 midterm elections.

“It looks like we are able to succeed in our campaign since in just a few months, we have reached 2.5 million,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia told a news briefing yesterday. ”We still have until September so we are optimistic we can reach the three million additional voters.”

Latest data from the Comelec showed that there were 2,548,324 voter applicants from Feb. 12 to May 1.

Calabarzon had the most number of applicants at 466,768 followed by Metro Manila with 378,553 and Central Luzon, 295,635.

Applicants from Central Visayas reached 181,283 followed by Davao, 140,548; Western Visayas, 133,662; Northern Mindanao, 125,379; Bicol, 106,131, and Soccsksargen, 105,250.

The Cordillera Administrative Region has the lowest number of applicants with 32,552. Mimaropa recorded 63,348 applicants and Caraga, 66,549.

The voter registration period for the 2025 elections will run until Sept. 30.